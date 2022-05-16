Elite Athlete Samuel M'Pemba Sets Official Visit To Notre Dame

Notre Dame is looking to secure the nation's No. 1 ranked recruiting class, and it is certainly going to have the players on campus it needs to land in order to make that happen. One such player is Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy five-star athlete/linebacker Samuel M'Pemba, who has set an official visit to Notre Dame.

M'Pemba is set to visit Notre Dame officially the weekend of June 17-19.

This will be M'Pemba's third visit to campus. He was previously on campus the weekend of October 2nd when Notre Dame took on Cincinnati, and he returned for another unofficial visit on March 19th.

M'Pemba is being recruited to play linebacker for Notre Dame, but he's one of the most versatile players in the class. At 6-4 and 230 pounds with great length and good natural power, M'Pemba could end up growing into a defensive end, and he is also a talented tight end. That versatility only adds to his value as a prospect, combining with his elite size and athleticism.

The IMG standout is ranked as a five-star recruit and the No. 16 player in the country on the 247Sports composite ranking. Rivals also ranks him as a five-star player, but they have him as the No. 7 player in the entire country and the No. 1 athlete.

Notre Dame was once considered a strong leader for M'Pemba, but in recent months programs like Georgia, Florida and Missouri have made a hard charge. At this point the Irish appear to be trailing a bit with M'Pemba, but getting him back on campus could go a very long way towards getting back to the top of his list of schools.

M'Pemba played mostly end as a sophomore while still playing in his home state of Missouri, but he was mostly a tight end for IMG Academy this past season. Expect M'Pemba to be playing more on the edge as a senior.

