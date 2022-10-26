Notre Dame Has An Impressive 2024 Cornerback Board

Notre Dame missed out on a top 2024 cornerback target last Friday when Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy star Kaleb Beasley committed to the University of Tennessee. At one time Notre Dame was near the top for Beasley, bringing heavy interest heading into the season.

With the season that the Volunteers are putting together, they were able to seal the deal despite a great effort from the Irish staff. Even with the loss of Beasley, Notre Dame still has a ton of very talented cornerback targets who are still out there.

Here's a look at the top targets on the board.

ELI BOWEN

Hometown/High School: Denton, Texas/Guyer

Height/Weight: 5-9, 170

The younger brother of Notre Dame 2023 safety commit Peyton Bowen, Eli is an incredibly gifted football player in his own right. His instincts and football IQ are about as good as you will find anywhere. Bowen brings the ball skills, special awareness and scrappiness to make an impact on the inside or outside on the next level.

There is an obvious connection to Notre Dame, and Bowen has been extremely complimentary of the Irish program in the past. He has been on campus several times with his family and has a good relationship with the staff. The family has been adamant that Eli will be making his own decisions and the Bowen brothers are not necessarily a package deal.

OMILLIO AGARD

Hometown/High School: Philadelphia, Pa./St. Joseph’s Prep

Height/Weight: 5-11, 170

Agard is one of the quicker defensive backs in all of high school football. He is able to use that short area explosiveness and coordination to remain in phase with even the quickest of opposing wide receivers. That ability allows him to play in man coverage all over the field.

The Pennsylvania star made the trip to South Bend over the summer on June 24. That particular trip received rave reviews from Agard and the staff hopes to get him back on campus in the future. It’s tough to get a real grasp for where Notre Dame stands with Agard currently but it appears pretty open.

KOBE BLACK

Hometown/High School: Waco, Texas/Connally

Height/Weight: 6-1, 180

Long and explosive, Black brings the athletic profile to play either to the field or boundary on the next level. In a lot of ways, his game mirrors former Washington defensive back Kyler Gordon athletically. Black has the talent to match stride for stride against even most athletic pass catchers.

Notre Dame has had a lot of success in the Lone Star State in the 2023 recruiting class and will look to continue that momentum moving into the 2024 cycle. Black appears on their list of hopefuls but the staff will need to get the Texas native to make the trip up north in the future.

AARON BUTLER

Hometown/High School: Calabasas, Calif./Calabasas

Height/Weight: 6-1, 170

Making plays at both wide receiver and in the secondary for Calabasas, Butler is an explosive athlete who can do a little bit of everything on the back end. He is a rangy athlete who has split time between cornerback and safety, presenting some intriguing versatility. Butler is a playmaker from several alignments, who creates his impact felt in the run and pass game.

Butler has yet to have made the trip over to Notre Dame but the staff hopes to change that in the future. He is the type of versatile defensive backs that the staff values tremendously.

DAKODA FIELDS

Hometown/High School: Gardena, Calif./Junipero Serra

Height/Weight: 6-3, 175

In a lot of ways, Fields brings a similar profile to current Notre Dame standout Cam Hart. His combination of size, length and athleticism immediately jumps off the film. When working against screens, Fields is also a very physical defender coming up in support.

Fields has yet to make the trip to campus but he has made some positive comments about Notre Dame when the offer was extended to him. This is the type of cornerback that Marcus Freeman has been drawn to in the past and deserves close attention moving forward.

BRYCE WEST

Hometown/High School: Cleveland, Ohio/Glenville

Height/Weight: 5-11, 175

West is the complete package at the cornerback position. Athletically, he has everything that you would want. He is equally as quick as he is twitchy. Whether playing in man or zone, West does a tremendous job staying in phase consistently. The physicality that West brings to the field is outrageous. He makes his presence felt in the run game and working through contact.

A Buckeye State star, West will be a tough pull away from Ohio State. Notre Dame hopes to make him a priority, possessing the talent to finish as arguably the top cornerback in the 2024 recruiting class. He has all the tools to be special on the next level.

BRAYDON LEE

Hometown/High School: Upper Marlboro, Md./Charles Herbert Flowers

Height/Weight: 6-1, 165

A springy athlete with outstanding ball skills, Lee does some of his best work playing the football in the air. Lee excels in zone coverage, keeping his eyes back to the quarterback and forcing turnovers. He is also an extremely physical player who has no issue mixing it up in the run game.

Notre Dame has made it a larger priority to get into the Maryland area, and that looks to continue in the 2024 recruiting class. Lee is a premier talent that has the Irish staff’s full attention.

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter