Notre Dame Commits Set For A Big Week Of Action

Notre Dame will be traveling to Chapel Hill for an important matchup with the North Carolina Tar Heels. On top of that excitement, there is a slate of intriguing high school games that includes many extremely talented 2023 and 2024 Notre Dame commits.

Let’s take a look at this week’s matchups to watch. It promises to be an exciting week of high school football!

QB CJ CARR (2024) - Saline (4-0) vs Skyline (0-4)

After some slight struggles over the first couple of games, specifically with turnovers, Carr and the Saline program are beginning to round into form. The junior signal caller was especially impressive during the team’s 40-0 victory over Monroe last Friday.

Carr was 19 for 22 through the air for 219 yards and two touchdowns. The junior was also a threat on the ground, rushing for another 58 yards and an additional score on the ground.

This week they will face off against a struggling Skyline (0-4) team on Friday night. Saline faced off against them last season and defeated Skyline 53-7. Skyline is the high school of former Notre Dame standout defensive end Daelin Hayes.

RB JAYDEN LIMAR - Lake Stevens (2-1) at West Linn (2-1)

Since missing the first game while recovering from a shoulder injury, Limar has returned and put on an absolute show in the last two games. Despite not seeing full game action in Lake Stevens’ 63-21 victory over Federal Way, Limar was still able to find the end zone five times.

In fact, he was out of the game at halftime when they were leading 42-7. It was a dominating game from start to finish.

Limar and Lake Stevens will look to continue their momentum on Friday when they travel to West Linn (2-1).

WR JADEN GREATHOUSE - Westlake (3-0) vs Lake Travis (2-2)

There were some transitions to make early in the season while gaining chemistry with a new quarterback but Greathouse has put together a masterful start to his senior campaign. In three games, he led the Westlake squad with 10 receptions for 251 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

He has even made a big impact as a punt returner, taking two punts back for touchdowns in as many weeks. He is averaging 22.8 yards per punt return so far this season.

Westlake will welcome Lake Travis, who fell to the defending state champions 63-21 last season. Slowing down Greathouse will be a big part of their game plan on Friday.

WR RICO FLORES AND TIGHT END COOPER FLANAGAN - Folsom (3-1) at De La Salle (3-1)

This is a rare Notre Dame commit vs Notre Dame commit action in this one on Friday. As if a matchup between two California powers wasn’t enough to get excited about, Irish fans will have their attention toward this contest.

On one side, Flores has been a dynamic star for Folsom (3-1) so far this season. In four games, he paces the squad with 438 receiving yards and two touchdowns on 24 receptions.

Folsom squeaked out a close victory on Friday 23-15 over Pittsburg, a tremendous victory for the Bulldogs over another talented team.

They will be opposed by Flanagan, who has been a two-way standout for the De La Salle Spartans (3-1). On offense, he also leads the squad in receiving currently.

They are a heavy running team but he has still managed to record nine receptions for 137 receiving yards and two touchdowns. That includes a big 47-yard touchdown for Flanagan in the team’s 28-20 victory over Cathedral Catholic.

Flanagan has also recorded 19 total tackles, a tackle for loss and a sack in the last three games at defensive end.

WR/RB DYLAN EDWARDS - Derby (2-1) vs Hutchinson (3-0)

Edwards continues to be a human highlight reel for Derby. In the team’s 45-38 victory over Bishop Carroll, the senior playmaker exploded for 185 yards and four touchdowns on 19 carries (9.7 yards per carry).

His impact wasn’t just limited to his touches on offense. Edwards also returned a kickoff 92 yards for a score in the contest.

On the season, he has now exploded for 482 rushing yards and eight scores on just 44 carries (11 yards per carry) in three games.

Derby (2-1) will welcome Hutchinson (3-0) to town on Friday. It will be a massive opportunity for both squads to continue their strong, early momentum.

WR CAM WILLIAMS (2024) - Glenbard South (4-0) at Bartlett (3-1)

For the fourth time in as many weeks, junior wide receiver Cam Williams went over 100 receiving yards last week. During Glenbard South’s 49-20 victory over Streamwood, Williams hauled in five passes for 108 yards and a touchdown.

On the season, he has hauled in 20 receptions for 485 receiving yards and touchdowns for the undefeated Glenbard South Raiders. Williams also rushed for 38 yards and a touchdown on four carries on the ground.

Glenbard South (4-0) will travel to Bartlett (3-1) for a big time matchup this Friday.

TE JACK LARSEN - Charlotte Catholic (3-1) at Independence (4-0)

Charlotte Catholic (3-1) heads into a big matchup this weekend when they travel to Independence (4-0) for a little Friday night showdown. Each squad has gotten off to a tremendous start during the 2022 season, and this matchup is set up for a huge momentum boost.

Larsen has been a tremendous weapon for Charlotte Catholic thus far this season. In last week’s 49-14 victory over Providence, the junior tight end recorded a touchdown in the blowout win.

Charlotte Catholic was able to defeat Independence last season by a score of 17-6.

OT CHARLES JAGUSAH - Alleman (1-3) vs Moline (3-1)

It has been a tough three game stretch for Alleman, losing to Sterling last week 69-0. The team is hoping to get back on track this week when they take on Moline (3-1) on Friday.

The two squads faced off last year and it wasn’t a great showing for Alleman. They were defeated 55-0 during that particular matchup.

Alleman will need a massive performance from Jagusah on both sides of the football this week.

OT SULLIVAN ABSHER - South Point (4-0) vs Huss (1-3)

The offensive line for South Point, led by senior offensive tackle Sullivan Absher, have been dominant thus dark for South Point. Through four games, the offense is averaging an astounding 346.5 rushing yards per game and has found the end zone 20 times on the ground.

Last week, South Point continued their winning streak in dominant fashion, defeating Stuart W. Cramer 47-14.

There’s a good chance that momentum continues this week against Huss (1-3), who are off to a tough start. South Point delegates Huss last season 42-7.

OL SAM PENDLETON - Reagan (2-2) at Glenn (2-2)

It was a tough loss for Reagan last week, falling to East Forsyth 37-3. That pushed their record to 2-2 overall with the defeat.

Pendleton and the offense for Reagan will need a big performance this week when they travel to Glenn (2-2). They were on the wrong side of the scoring column in last year’s matchup, falling to Glenn 33-13 at home.

OL JOE OTTING - Hayden (3-0) vs Jefferson West (0-3)

So far this season, Hayden looks like a legitimate contender in their area. They are fresh off of a 55-34 dominant victory over Rossville last week.

Making plays on both sides of the football, Otting has been a force for Hayden so far this season. They are off to prove that they are ready for a championship run this season.

This week they will face off against a struggling Jefferson West (0-3) team who is looking for their first victory. Most recently they were defeated 57-0 against Sabetha last week.

OL PETER JONES (2024) - Malvern Prep (3-0) vs Roman Catholic (4-0)

Malvern Prep (3-0) will welcome Roman Catholic (4-0) to town on Friday in the battle of undefeated teams.

Malvern is taking care of business so far this season, winning some tough, close football games. They were able to squeak out a 17-13 victory over Imhotep Charter this past weekend.

Peter Jones and his squad will be opposed by an ultra talented Roman Catholic squad. They are led by junior wide receiver Tyseer Denmark, who is a top target on the wide receiver board for Notre Dame.

DE BRENAN VERNON - Mentor (2-2) at Brunswick (2-3)

Vernon and the Mentor program is coming off of a bye week. They had a tough loss two weeks ago, falling to Clarkson North 48-28.

This week, Mentor will be traveling to Brunswick (2-3). In last year’s matchup, Mentor fell 16-14 in a tough loss.

DE BOUBACAR TRAORE - Catholic Memorial (1-0) at Algonquin Regional (1-1)

Catholic Memorial got off to a fast start last week, defeating La Salle Academy 47-7. The team is led by senior defensive end Boubacar Traore, who is one of the more gifted defensive lineman in the entire 2023 recruiting class nationally.

They will travel to take on Algonquin Regional on Friday. The two teams did not face off last year. Algonquin Regional is coming off of a 22-18 loss to Hopkinton last week.

DE ARMEL MUKAM - Woodberry Forest (2-1) at Landon (2-1)

Woodberry Forest got back to their winning ways this past week, defeating Georgetown Prep in a nail biter 29-28. The team is led by Mukam, who is still getting acclimated to football after moving from Canada before last season.

This week’s matchup will be against Landon (2-1) on Friday night. In last year’s game, Landon defeated Woodberry Forest 20-3.

DE BRANDON DAVIS-SWAIN (2024) - West Bloomfield (4-0) at Adams (3-1)

West Bloomfield has been a dominant force through the first four games, especially on the defensive side of the ball, led by junior defensive lineman Brandon Davis-Swain. They are coming off of their most competitive contest against Clarkston last week, defeating them 35-27 in their matchup.

They will be traveling to Adams (3-1) this week in a very important matchup. In last year’s battle, West Bloomfield fell to Adams 35-18.

DT DEVAN HOUSTAN - St. James School (2-1) at St. Paul VI

St. James School got back to their winning ways this past week, defeating Williamsport by a score of 43-13. Through three games, Houstan has been extremely productive, recording 13 total tackles and three tackles for loss.

The defense will have to come up big in this week’s matchup against St. Paul VI. In last year’s game, St. James School fell short 43-42.

DL OWEN WAFLE - The Hun School (3-0) at Salisbury School (1-0)

The Hun School looks poised for a championship run, boasting some absurd talent on both sides of the football. Among them, Wafle has gotten off to a strong start.

In three games, he recorded 14 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and three quarterback hurries so far.

They are coming off of a 42-7 victory over Brunswick School last week. On Saturday, they will head to Salisbury School (1-0) for a battle of undefeated teams.

In last year’s game, the Hun School dominated Brunswick School 52-7.

LB JAIDEN AUSBERRY - University Lab (2-2) vs Mentorship Academy (0-3)

University Lab has suffered two straight losses after the team’s 31-22 loss to Catholic-B.R. last week.

Ausberry and their staunch defense looks to get back on track this week. They will be welcoming Mentorship Academy to town this week.

In last year’s matchup between the two teams, University Lab had a dominant 58-6 victory.

LB DRAYK BOWEN - Andrean (3-2) at Hobart (3-2)

Bowen has been an absolute monster for Andrean so far this season. On the offensive side of the ball, he is their leading rusher with 368 yards and six touchdowns on 63 carries (5.8 yards per carry). He has also hauled in five receptions for 90 yards and another score through the air.

On defense, he has been even more impressive. Bowen currently leads the team with 44 tackles, including seven tackles for loss, two sacks, a forced fumble, fumble recovery, pass breakup and a blocked punt.

Andrean will be traveling to Hobart (3-2) this week. They look to continue their momentum after defeating Highland 42-7 last week.

LB PRESTON ZINTER - Central Catholic (1-1) at St. John’s (0-2)

After a blowout loss in the season opener, Central Catholic got back to their winning ways against St. John’s Pope 17-7 last Friday. They were buoyed by senior linebacker Preston Zinter, who recorded an interception, forced fumble and fumble recovery in the victory.

On Saturday, they will travel to St. John’s who are off to a 0-2 start.

In last year’s battle, Central Catholic was defeated by St. John’s 49-14.

CB MICAH BELL - The Kinkaid School (2-2) vs Second Baptist (1-3)

The Kinkaid School pushed their record to 2-2 last week with a 23-6 win over Little Cypress-Mauriceville. They will now welcome Second Baptist (1-3) on Friday.

Last year’s matchup ended with the Kinkaid School leaving with a victory 21-14.

The Kinkaid School is led by senior Micah Bell, who is a dynamic two-way star for the squad. He had 10 carries for 59 yards in last week’s victory.

CB CHRISTIAN GRAY - DeSmet Jesuit (2-2) vs Christian Brothers (3-1)

This is a massive matchup to keep an eye on. Not only for St. Louis or the fans of each team, but for Notre Dame fans as well.

DeSmet is led by senior cornerback Christian Gray, who also doubles as a playmaker on the offensive side of the football. While he may be the only committed player in the game, he will also be opposed by a key target on the other sideline.

Christian Brothers is led by senior running back Jeremiyah Love, who is the top remaining target on the offensive board for Notre Dame. They also boast junior wide receiver Jeremiah McClellan, who the Irish staff is also recruiting.

DeSmet is coming off of a dominant 56-7 win over Vianney last week. In last year’s battle, Christian Brothers defeated DeSmet Jesuit 44-29.

S PEYTON BOWEN - Guyer (4-0) at Little Elm (1-3)

The Guyer program has been outstanding thus far this season, convincingly winning all four of their contests. Most recently they defeated an extremely talented Prosper team 23-6.

Their team is littered with next level talent on both sides of the ball. Most notably, senior safety Peyton Bowen is arguably Notre Dame’s top overall recruit in the 2023 recruiting class.

Guyer will travel to Little Elm (1-3) this Friday. They won last year’s matchup 45-21.

S ADON SHULER - Irvington (4-0) at Seton Hall Prep (2-1)

Irvington seems ready to defend their state championship from last season. They are coming off of a big 40-0 victory over Columbia last season.

Led by senior safety and punt returner Adon Shuler, the team has been excellent thus far on defense.

They will be traveling to Seton Hall Prep this Saturday in a massive matchup against another really talented squad. Seton Hall is coming off of a 35-14 loss to Bergen Catholic last week.

S BEN MINICH - Lakota West (5-0) vs Hamilton (2-3)

Calling Lakota West dominant this season would be a major upside. Minich and the crew have especially been playing lights out on the defensive side of the football.

They are fresh off of a 31-7 victory over Princeton this past week. They will be facing off against Hamilton this weekend, who has not experienced the same level of success thus far this season.

In last year’s match up, Lakota West defeated Hamilton handedly 49-13.

