Jack Larsen Ready To Get Back To Campus Now That He Is Committed

There is already tremendous optimism for the 2024 class and what the Notre Dame staff is putting together. Among the biggest early returns, the Irish picked up an important commitment from Charlotte (N.C.) Catholic tight end Jack Larsen late in June.

The 6-3, 215-pound tight end is a vital part of a 2024 class that is currently pegged as the top recruiting class across every major recruiting platform. The North Carolina native is currently ranked as high as the No. 49 overall player and No. 3 tight end in the class according to 247Sports.

Larsen is set to return to campus on July 26th for the recruiting event event that is centered mostly around the top talent in the 2024 class. The talented tight end is ready to experience everything that the event has to offer, and it's his first trip back to campus since his commitment.

“I am definitely looking forward to meeting some other recruits and obviously connecting again with the guys that are committed,” Larsen said. “It’s been great getting to know everyone so far and connecting on a deeper level.”

The list of potential recruits who are expected to be on campus continues to grow. Of that impressive list, all five committed 2024 recruits are expected to be present for the barbecue.

It has been a huge relief for Larsen to be done with recruiting. The Notre Dame program continues to justify his early selection and the North Carolina standout couldn’t be happier to be a part of the 2024 class.

“It’s a great vibe and overall I’m super pumped to get to go back as a committed player,” Larsen explained. “I am super excited to be a part of this class.”

The Notre Dame staff has continued to recruit Larsen even after he made his decision. The coaches have maintained that line of communication and have made it very known how important he is as a part of this class. It has only cemented his decision.

“Conversations have been great and I'm looking forward to seeing all the coaches again,” said Larsen. “The program is just full of great people.”

Of course, these events also take on a different perspective than just another campus visit. For committed recruits, it’s a chance to get around all the other recruits, both committed and uncommitted alike. It basically becomes a recruiting opportunity for the staff and commits.

Larsen is also excited to get around those other talented 2024 athletes.

“I am definitely excited to meet some new guys when I’m up there that are interested in Notre Dame,” he said. “I am going to try to find out more about who all is going. It’s a great opportunity for the recruits to see how special what we’re building is.”

As Notre Dame continues to put in tremendous early effort on the 2024 class, these types of events are paramount for their momentum. Larsen is excited for it to continue later this month, this time as a committed recruit.

