Jacob Oden Recaps Visit, Talks Notre Dame Practice

2024 defensive back Jacob Oden had another strong visit to Notre Dame, and this time he got to take in practice

Notre Dame hosted a number of talented prospects this weekend, with the top Midwestern targets being the large focus of the staff. That's why one of the best 2024 players from the Midwest, Harper Woods (Mich.) High School defensive back Jacob Oden, made a trip to campus this weekend.

It's all part of him continuing to build a connection with the Notre Dame staff.

Oden trekked to Columbus to see Ohio State with his father, Rod Oden, and then the pair made their way back to Notre Dame, a place they've been together in the past.

“The first thing I did was meet with Coach (Chris) O’Leary," Jacob explained. “We went into his office, and he had film to show me of how they would use me in the defense. He showed me film of Kyle Hamilton playing multiple positions and that’s how they see me fitting in. They want to play me at CB, nickel and safety.”

This meeting set the tone for what would be later characterized as a phenomenal visit.

Next was the campus tour, and it continued the upward trajectory of the visit for Jacob as he viewed the various buildings and dorms. The vibe of the campus on the weekend was chill, but the impression it left on the young defensive back gave a warmth of a place that he could eventually call home.

“The campus felt like a huge city," Jacob told Irish Breakdown. “It was a really cool experience seeing the gold dome and everything. My favorite part of the tour was seeing Touchdown Jesus. It’s really big and I love that name”.

Jacob’s excitement continued to grow as they returned to the practice facility to watch the Notre Dame practice, which was a live tackling scrimmage situation.

“They were going at it pretty hard," Oden explained. "The offense was dominating and then the defense came back at them. It was crazy. Number 12 (Jordan Botelho) was out there going crazy the whole practice.”

The practice left an impression on the elder Oden as well. While Jacob was taking everything in the first couple hours of the visit, Rod Oden was keen on watching the defensive staff as only another coach can. He already knew what he would get from cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens from his time at Cincinnati, but new defensive coordinator Al Golden kept his attention for most of the practice.

“Everything was great, and I love the new defensive coordinator," the elder Oden expressed. “I was impressed with his use of multiple fronts. The defense is player friendly with bases out of zone coverage which allows defenders to make more plays on the football, and pressures from all over the field including DBs. It fits Jake’s style exactly.”

With this being the third visit to South Bend for Jacob Oden, there might not be too much more to experience, but he’s looking forward to the next opportunity to visit campus. Rod Oden initially told Irish Breakdown that Jacob would be coming back with a larger group of players for the spring game.

As they continue to gather information over the summer, the established relationships, style of play and campus life at Notre Dame checks the boxes to keep the Fighting Irish at the top of the list for the services of this versatile and dynamic playmaker.

“Over the next 8-10 months, we plan to build relationships at camps and junior days, Coach Oden told Irish Breakdown. “Relationship and fit are the primary things for us. We’re not going to drag things out. By this time next year, we’ll be making a decision.”

