Relationship With Chansi Stuckey, Championship Climb Sent Jaden Greathouse To Notre Dame

It wasn’t much of a surprise when Austin (Texas) Westlake star wide receiver Jaden Greathouse opted for Notre Dame last month over other finalists Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina. Things had been trending well for the Fighting Irish several weeks before the decision date was set.

When Greathouse told the Irish Breakdown staff that he planned on taking his decision into the fall, it caused some uncertainty, potentially providing an opportunity for other programs to crash the party and get into the race. Soon after, the Texas star’s plans changed. Within a few days, the decision date was set and it was nothing more than a formality at that point.

In the end, Greathouse didn’t see the need to waste time. The best fit was apparent and it was time to end the chaos of recruiting.

“Notre Dame really just gives you everything that you need; it’s a great school with big time academics, great coaches and a championship level program,” Greathouse explained. “It just made too much sense at the end of the day. It’s everything that I was looking for in a school and there was no reason to draw it out anymore. I had taken all my official visits and it was clear that Notre Dame was the best fit for me.”

Getting the Texas native in the class was a massive victory for Notre Dame. Greathouse is a college ready pass catcher who brings an incredible blend of competitiveness, size and nuance to the position that should pay off a ton early.

Whether it’s the recruiting ranking (No. 73 overall player according to Rivals, No. 4 receiver by ESPN) or the on field production (66 receptions for 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns last season), Greathouse is a special player and big time get for the Irish.

The 6-2, 210-pound pass catcher was also very complimentary of the job the coaches have done during his recruitment. He mentioned everyone from Marcus Freeman to Tommy Rees but it was clear that his past relationship with Chansi Stuckey was a big factor in his recruitment.

“Coach Stuckey had a big part in it for sure,” said Greathouse. “He’s a great coach and a really good person. I’m very comfortable with him and I know that he wants to get the best out of me and the rest of the players. I’m really excited to get to work with him.”

Since Greathouse made his decision, the attention on relationships has shifted to the fellow commits in the 2023 recruiting class. He already had a close relationship with another fellow Texas wideout in the class and that bond continues to grow as they envision their impact on the next level together.

“It’s been great getting to know the other guys in the class,” he said. “It’s a special group and I can’t wait to get up to South Bend and put the work in. I talk and workout with Braylon (James) all the time. We’re all just excited.”

From their brief conversations, one thing is certain, one vision is shared. The 2023 recruiting class plans to be the one to change things.

“We all have the same goals,” Greathouse said. “We plan on changing things for the program and winning national championships. That’s the goal.”

