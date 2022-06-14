Jaden Greathouse Is Excited For His Return Notre Dame Trip

Notre Dame is once again hosting standout wide receiver Jaden Greathouse, who doesn't seem to be in position to make a final decision

After a busy recruiting weekend, Notre Dame is already set up to bring in another impressive visitor list to campus this upcoming weekend. There is a good case to be made that Austin (Texas) Westlake wide receiver Jaden Greathouse is among the most important recruits left in the 2023 cycle.

After visiting on the Blue-Gold weekend, the Texas pass-catcher is anxious to get back on campus. He is excited to be able to take everything again with his family by his side.

“My mom and dad are coming with me on the visit,” Greathouse said. “I’m just excited to be back on campus, reconnect with the staff, and meet some of the players.”

Notre Dame has quickly flipped this recruitment in their favor, harboring some great conversations between Greathouse and the staff. It has been a joint effort on that front and so far the coaches have been able to make quite an impact.

“Conversations have been great. I keep in contact with Coach (Chansi) Stuckey, Coach (Tommy) Rees, and Coach (Marcus) Freeman on a regular basis,” noted Greathouse. “They’re all great guys and it’s been nice to continue to build our relationship.”

There is clearly a strong foundation from a personal level. The staff has also made it a priority to show Greathouse just how he would fit into Coach Rees’s offense.

“Coach Rees and Coach Stuckey have shown me all the ways they want to use me,” he explained. “I’ll have an undefined position and they want to be able to move me all over the field.”

With this recruitment seeming to be trending in Notre Dame’s favor, the hole was the Irish would be able to close things out during this upcoming visit. It seems, however, that Greathouse intends on taking his time making a final decision. Greathouse let the Irish Breakdown staff in on his commitment expectations and timeline.

“I’m pushing my commitment back to the fall but Notre Dame is definitely a top school for me for sure,” said Greathouse. “I don’t feel ready yet and with my top four schools having new coaches I want to see what the on-field product looks like.”

That top four includes the Irish, Texas, Oklahoma and South Carolina.

It turns out that the Irish staff may have to play the waiting game here with Greathouse, but it’s something they are willing to do. He is the caliber of pass catcher that Coach Stuckey and the staff need to close on.

Calling Greathouse dynamic during his junior campaign would be underselling the impact he made for the 16-0 state champion Westlake Chaparrals. He led the squad in every major receiving category, exploding for 1,274 yards and 20 touchdowns on 66 receptions. Despite being their volume pass catcher, he was also a big-play threat, averaging a staggering 19.3 yards per reception.

That historic season was capped off with a 7-reception, 236-yard outburst in the state championship game against Denton Guyer, including three touchdowns. Greathouse dominated Guyer cornerback Ryan Yaites, who is committed to LSU.

The 6-2, 210-pound pass-catcher is a consensus four-star recruit across every major recruiting platform. He ranks inside the top 100 overall recruits by both Rivals (No. 69) and ESPN (No. 85). Greathouse also ranks as the No. 4 wide receiver by ESPN.

An interesting combination of programs are courting Greathouse currently. The top programs include the Irish, Oklahoma, USC, Texas, Miami, Michigan, Oregon, Penn State, Arkansas, TCU, Baylor, Mississippi State, South Carolina, and Colorado.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter