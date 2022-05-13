Elite DL Jason Moore Has Notre Dame Among Final 5 Schools

There is one final piece Notre Dame needs if it wants to land an elite, nation's best defensive line class, and that player - Hyattsville (Md.) DeMatha Catholic star Jason Moore - just listed Notre Dame among his five final schools.

Notre Dame made the list along with Ohio State, Michigan, Penn State and Maryland.

The Irish have not had Moore on campus since the fall, but Moore and Notre Dame have been closely linked for months. Hiring Marcus Freeman and then Al Washington has helped put the Irish in a strong position, but now the staff will need to figure out a way to close.

Moore is planning on getting back to campus in June for an official visit from the 10th to 12th of the month.

Notre Dame already has defensive line commitments from five-star edge Keon Keeley, Top 100 linemen Brenan Vernon and Boubacar Traore, and underrated four-star defensive tackle Devan Houstan. It's already an outstanding class, but Moore is an elite prospect that would make this a generational type of class for the Fighting Irish.

Moore is a consensus Top 100 recruit that is ranked No. 41 overall by ESPN and No. 44 by Rivals. On3 ranks Moore as the nation's No. 39 overall player and No. 5 defensive lineman in the On3 consensus rankings. Landing him would give the Irish a pair of Top 50 national defensive line recruits.

The 6-6, 265-pound Moore plays on the edge for DeMatha and he could project as a power end at the next level. Of course, he also has the potential to grow into an interior player, where his game could be even better. That inside-out ability only adds to Moore's impact as a recruit.

Moore racked up 13 sacks as a junior for the Stags.

On top of his five finalists, Moore also received offers from Alabama, Florida, USC, LSU, Oklahoma, Auburn, Texas A&M, Tennessee, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), Michigan State, Ole Miss, Washington, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, South Carolina, Virginia, Louisville, West Virginia, Arizona State, Vanderbilt and Rutgers.

