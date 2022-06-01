Jayden Limar Sets Official Visit To Notre Dame

Notre Dame received another important visitor for the June 10-12 weekend with 2023 Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School running back commit Jayden Limar announcing that he will be on campus for his official visit. This marks Limar's first official visit and first time back on campus since commiting to the Irish on pn May 26th.

After the decommitment of Miami (Fla.) Columbus running back Sedrick Irvin Jr., Notre Dame received a huge commitment from Limar, a player that have valued near the top of their board for some time now. Limar had a great initial relationship with Lance Taylor before he left the Irish to take the position as offensive coordinator for the Louisville program this off-season.

That momentum had stalled briefly after that transition but Deland McCullough quickly made an impression on Limar when he was hired. The staff quickly made the Washington product a priority and closed quickly.

This will be the 5-11 190-pound athlete's first visit back to campus since coming to town for the Blue-Gold Game on April 23rd. He will join a star-studded class of commited recruits slated to be in South Bend that weekend.

Limar currently sits as the only running back commit in the 2023 recruiting class. The Irish are entertaining the chance to take another running back in the class. Whether that happens or not, Limar brings an all-around skill set that the staff values highly.

A consensus four-star recruit, Limar is ranked as the nation's No. 241 overall player and No. 12 running back by Rivals. He's also ranked as the third best player in the state of Washington.

Limar chose Notre Dame over offers from Oregon, USC, Miami, Michigan, Texas A&M, Utah, Washington, Boston College, Washington State, Louisville, Cal, Arizona State, Oregon State, Colorado, and Arizona.

