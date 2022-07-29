Jeremiyah Love is Big Time Talent, And A Must-Get For Notre Dame

The recruitment for 2023 St. Louis (Mo.) Christian Brothers running back Jeremiyah Love seems to be coming to an end, with the dynamic athlete telling Irish Breakdown he plans to make a decision in August. Notre Dame is very much in the thick of things for Love, who holds the Irish program in very high regard.

Even with Lake Stevens (Wash.) High School running back Jayden Limar already in the class, Notre Dame has made it clear Love remains a major, major priority. On film, Love is a dynamic athlete from the running back position who even appears to have the athletic skill set to project favorably to a variety of positions.

At 6-1 and 195 pounds, the Missouri native has a longer frame that should be able to hold a substantial amount of weight long term. He could very easily be a 6-1, 220-pound monster in the relatively near future.

That maturation would also not potentially sacrifice any of his athleticism, which is extremely impressive. Love’s straight line speed is outstanding, showcasing the ability to score every time he touches the football. He is your true one cut and go runner with the second gear to break into the open.

For a high cut runner, Love also does not lack for short area quickness. He has several big time runs on film where he subtly changes direction in the open field and leaves defenders grasping for air. As he continues to fill out, Love has the all around profile to become a consistent weapon as a runner. In the passing game, he also brings tremendous upside. Love could even potentially work as a wide receiver full time if the need be.

Either way, Love has the acceleration, size and comfortability as a pass receiver. Love has even been adamant in the past that he can be an asset on the defensive side of the football, where he brings the physicality and athleticism to make a ton of plays on the back end, similarly to former Notre Dame star CJ Prosise. That brings an exciting baseline but make no mistake about it, Love is a potential star at the running back position.

There is no tool lacking here. At a position that is becoming more departmentalized with the more by-committee approach, the St. Louis standout has all the talent to affect the game on every snap.

Love traveled all over the country in the last four months, including two trips to South Bend. He also visited Michigan twice and made trips to Alabama, Texas A&M, Oregon, Georgia, Arkansas and Missouri.

He is ranked as the No. 49 overall player in the country and No. 3 running back by Rivals, and he ranks No. 62 nationally (No. 5 back) on the On3 consensus list. The 6-1, 195-pound athlete racked up 996 rushing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns on just 95 carries (10.5 YPC) as a junior. He has posted a personal best of 10.76 in the 100-meter dash, showing off his impressive speed.

Notre Dame is competing against a flurry of impressive offers for Love. Aside from the Irish, other notable offers include Alabama, Georgia, USC, Michigan, Miami, LSU, Texas A&M, Oregon, Tennessee, Penn State, Stanford, Utah, Auburn, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Washington, Arkansas, Kentucky, Iowa, Minnesota, Purdue, Missouri, Indiana, Louisville, Boston College, West Virginia, Iowa State, Vanderbilt, Syracuse, and Kansas among others.

