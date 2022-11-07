Jerome Bettis Jr. Recaps Notre Dame Visit Experience

It was a highly anticipated trip back to South Bend for Atlanta (Ga.) Westminster wide receiver Jerome Bettis Jr., a member of the 2025 recruiting class. All Notre Dame fans, of course, possess fond memories of his father of the same name.

The elder Bettis was a member of the Irish program from 1990-92 before being selected in the first round of the 1993 NFL Draft by the Los Angeles Rams.

Bettis went on to make six Pro Bowls, rush for 13,662 yards and was selected to the National Football Hall of Fame in 2015.

While his son had been in South Bend many times, and experienced the wonders that the program has to offer, this was a completely new vantage point as a recruit. Bettis went in depth about his weekend, and the memories he was able to create.

"My favorite part was either watching the player walk or just hanging out with the rest of the recruits before the game,” said Bettis. "It was great just to experience everything and feel the energy.

"The Notre Dame fan base is incredible and I’m no stranger to that,” he continued. "They treat you as one of their own and I even met some fans who asked to take pictures with me, which was mind blowing.”

As a part of the biggest recruiting weekend of the year, Bettis was joined by 60 plus recruits across the 2023, 2024, 2025 and even 2026 recruiting classes. He was offered an opportunity to get to know them as well.

As for the recruits, I had a great time getting to know and connect with everyone and the great part about it is that hopefully I’ll see them all again whether it’s at Notre Dame or another school,” said Bettis.

Of course, the highlight of the trip was the dominating victory on Saturday night, concluding a jam packed victory with a 35-14 victory for the Irish over Clemson. It was the perfect conclusion.

"I mean it was great to see Notre Dame beat a really good Clemson team,” he said. "They made some incredible plays that got me out of my seat and I’m happy the night ended with a win for them.

"I was most definitely impressed with the coaching staff and the team as a whole,” Bettis continued. “It was a great game and I’m thankful that I was able to go.”

Having the Bettis family on campus for this massive weekend was a huge bonus. For Bettis Jr,, this was his first opportunity to experience the recruiting process in South Bend. It is highly likely that he will return again in the future in a similar capacity.

The 6-2, 175-pounder has been active taking game day visits so far this fall. He has been to Georgia Tech and Florida so far this season, as well as having visited the Horseshoe for the Ohio State versus Notre Dame game.

