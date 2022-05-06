Elite DL Justin Scott Wanted A Notre Dame Offer, And Now He Has One

Notre Dame officially launched its 2024 recruiting campaign on March 17 as the Pot of Gold arrived to some the best football players across the entire country. That moment eluded one of the best defensive linemen in the country, as Chicago (Ill.) St. Ignatius five-star defensive tackle Justin Scott was wondering if he would ever get the offer he coveted since he began playing football as a freshman.

Despite the lack of an offer, Scott kept working and his interest in Notre Dame remained strong.

“I’m just training hard and looking to get better,” Scott told Irish Breakdown back in March. “I’m definitely interested in Notre Dame. I haven’t really heard from any of the coaches, but maybe I can get up there for a spring practice.”

That has clearly changed over the last month, as Chicago native Tommy Rees and defensive line coach Al Washington have put Notre Dame squarely in the mix for the 6-5, 310-pound standout nose tackle. Both coaches were excited to offer Scott and were clear as to why he fits at Notre Dame and wanting to get him on campus soon.

“I was in South Bend back in October for a game,” Scott detailed. “I could tell the program was changing under Coach (Marcus) Freeman and he seemed like a cool dude that brought swagger to Notre Dame. Coach Rees and Coach Washington are both super cool and I’ll be back for another visit in June.”

The offer from the Fighting Irish was a moment for Scott and added motivation to be the best on and off the field.

“It’s Notre Dame,” said Scott. "It makes me feel good and lets me know that I’m doing things the right way and encourages me to keep building on that.”

Scott is ranked as the nation's No. 3 overall player and No. 1 defensive lineman in the country according to On3. That service, along with Rivals and 247Sports, rank him as the best player in the state of Illinois for the 2024 class. As a sophomore, he dominated the Chicago Catholic League with his size and athleticism by patterning his game after another athletic big guy that was recently drafted in the first round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

“My athleticism is what makes me special,” Scott explained. “I watch Jordan Davis (Georgia) and take a lot from his game. The show he put on at the NFL Combine was amazing and I working to get to that level.”

At this point, the game film reveals an elite player with incredible instincts and unique athleticism for his size, and he's just beginning to learn how good he can really be. His ability to run sideline to sideline and make plays in the backfield and 10 yards down the field are the results of a desire to be the best player on the field. His athleticism also shows up on the offensive side of the ball as he takes snaps as a tight for his squad as well.

However, the young lineman isn’t satisfied with the success of his sophomore season and his off-season training sessions are geared towards making him even more dominant.

“I’m still raw, but I’ve been in the weight room a lot this off-season,” Scott noted. “It’s the first time I’ve really gone this hard, and I know it’s going to make me better this season. Coach Washington let me know that he loves my motor and how I’m always making the right read.”

Scott already has offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Missouri, Cincinnati, Iowa, Purdue, Illinois, Iowa State, Syracuse and Rutgers. His recruitment will continue to gain steam over the summer after camps, visits and a much-anticipated dazzling junior season. He’s also looking forward to developing as a leader for his St. Ignatius team and leading them to an IHSA state championship.

