Cornerback Justyn Rhett De-Commits From Notre Dame

Notre Dame lost a key player from its No. 1 ranked class with Justyn Rhett de-committing

Las Vegas (Nev.) Bishop Gorman cornerback Justyn Rhett has de-committed from Notre Dame. According to sources this had been in the works for some time and the Irish staff was not caught off guard by this.

Rhett committed to Notre Dame back on December 11th and it seemed as though the bond with him and the Irish staff was firm even though the 6-1, 190-pound cornerback always insisted he would still take visits. 

Rhett is currently on campus at the University of Georgia, one of the schools he chose Notre Dame over, and it was during that visit that he announced he would no longer be part of the Notre Dame class.

Rhett is ranked as the nation's No. 53 overall player according to Rivals and No. 63 by ESPN. 247Sports ranks him No. 246 overall and On3 does not include him in their Top 300 rankings.

Cornerback is a big need for Notre Dame in the 2023 class and Rhett was a strong start for the staff. Losing Rhett is a blow to Notre Dame's class but according to our sources this was a move that was a mutual decision due to fit questions.

With Rhett now out of the class the Notre Dame staff will turn the heat up even more on top targets like Micah TeaseChristian Gray and Micah Bell but expanding the board will also likely have to be part of the strategy moving forward with the 2023 class.

