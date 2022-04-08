New Jersey Standout Is Headed To Notre Dame For An Important Visit

New Jersey is a very important state for Notre Dame, and the Irish are trying to dip back into the state in the 2024 class. One of the Garden State’s best players is headed to campus this weekend when Oradell (N.J.) Bergen Catholic defensive back Kaj Sanders visits the Fighting Irish.

Notre Dame signed two of his teammates in the 2022 class, with quarterback Steve Angeli and fellow defensive back Jayden Bellamy inking with the Irish. Now it is time for Sanders to see what Notre Dame has to offer. This is will his first trip to campus, and there is no doubt the 6-1, 180-pound athlete is already intrigued by Notre Dame.

“I look forward to being on campus, to walk through the locker room, stepping on the field where a lot of great players have been a part of,” Sanders said. “I also look forward to talking with the coaches and players to learn more about the Notre Dame way.”

Sanders is looking forward to face-to-face chats with the Notre Dame coaches, but there has already been a strong connection building.

“I speak with Coach (Chris) O’Leary twice a week,” Sanders explained. “He calls to make sure I’m good, my family is good and classes are still going well. A few other staff members reach through Twitter. The communication has been great between us.”

O’Leary isn’t the only Notre Dame staff member that regularly reaches out to the talented New Jersey defensive back.

“I speak with Notre Dame often,” Sanders noted shortly after being offered by the Irish staff. “I often speak with Coach (Chad) Bowden …. and sometimes Coach (Marcus) Freeman. I was really excited to receive that offer because I know how good that football program is and how they produce great NFL players.”

Sanders was offered a scholarship by the Notre Dame coaches during the massive Pot of Gold push, but that relationship has continued to build ever since. It was important for Sanders to get on campus as soon as possible, and to get to campus with the support system that is so important to him.

“I’m going to be heading up to South Bend with my dad,” Sanders stated. “I make most of my trips with him. He's a former college football player who has coached me and mentored me to this point. He was also recruited by Notre Dame when he was in high school. He said his high school football coach, Larry Schumacher, played linebacker for Notre Dame.”

Sanders has clear criteria of what he is looking for in a college, and Notre Dame clearly already checks off many of those boxes. Some of those boxes can’t get checked until he sees a school in person, and that is partly why he is headed to campus this weekend.

“Some of the main criteria I look for in the school is how much the school contacts me and how the program fits my playing style,” he explained. “I also look at how close the players and coaches are.”

There is a clear connection to Notre Dame on a variety of levels, as well as a talented football player who the Irish value early. This trip will be a key early step into continuing to probe the Garden State for talent.

