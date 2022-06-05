Standout 2024 Cornerback Kaleb Beasley Ready For The Irish Invasion

One of the nation's best 2024 corners - Kaleb Beasley - plans on showing off his skills at the Irish Invasion camp

A host of talented football recruits will be on campus at Notre Dame this weekend. Some will be on a visit, some will be looking to workout at the Irish Invasion camp, and some are doing a little bit of both.

Among the more talented players who will be in attendance is Nashville (Tenn.) Lipscomb Academy cornerback Kaleb Beasley, who will be making his first campus visit today.

The 6-0, 175-pound defensive back was originally offered during the Pot of Gold offer extravaganza back in March. Since then, the Notre Dame staff has maintained a strong level of communication with the talented defender. This weekend offers a different opportunity, the chance to work with cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens during the Irish Invasion camp.

“I’m looking forward to getting to work with Coach Mickens and just us two talking ball afterwards,” Beasley said. “I also want to see around the campus.”

The coaching staff has made quite an impact on Beasley thus far.

“The conversations have been really good,” he explained. “I feel that Coach Mickens and Coach (Marcus) Freeman are getting to know me and my family really well and that is a really big part in my recruiting processes.”

With other visits already planned to Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, LSU and Auburn, it is poised to be a busy couple of months for Beasley. Getting him on campus is a big step for the Irish staff.

Notre Dame has continued to sell the vision for him as a part of the program, and his potential outlook as a student athlete. As a player, the staff loves the upside he brings to the cornerback position.

“The coaches see me fitting in well because I’m a very strong and tall defensive back,” Beasley explained. “I love to play man coverage, which Notre Dame also likes to do.”

Cornerback has been a point of emphasis for the coaching staff in the 2023 class and that extends to 2024. Beasley brings an element of talent that the coaches want in that room.

Beasley is currently rated as a consensus four-star recruit among all recruiting platforms. The Tennessee star peaks as the No. 42 overall player and No. 5 cornerback according to Rivals. In that particular ranking, Beasley is rated as the top player in the state of Tennessee, which is a state that Notre Dame needs to begin to recruit more frequently.

His offer list is equally as impressive. Beasley currently boasts offers from the Irish, Georgia, Oklahoma, Florida, Michigan, LSU, Tennessee, Auburn, Penn State, Michigan State, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ole Miss, NC State, Purdue, Boston College, Vanderbilt, and Kansas among others.

