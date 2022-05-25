Notre Dame Recruiting Intel: Irish Continue Push For The No. 1 Class
Notre Dame currently has the nation's top ranked recruiting class, but the Irish aren't even halfway to their numbers goals in the class. If Notre Dame is going to finish with the No. 1 class, or even a gap closing class, the finish will be the key.
Notre Dame is hosting almost all of its top targets in June for official visits. The Irish will have two especially big weekends, the first from June 10-12 and the second from June 17-19. Success during those two weekends is a must if Notre Dame is going to land a true gap closing class.
You can read the latest intel in the links below, which sends you to the Irish Breakdown premium forum. You must be a member of the Irish Breakdown premium forum to read the intel.
A few of the things we cover in this intel feature.
*** We preview the pending commitment of four-star running back Jayden Limar. We also talk about the latest development with dynamic running back Jeremiyah Love.
*** Notre Dame is trying to add at least three more receivers to the class, and we have updates on the remainder of the board, including Jaden Greathouse, Ronan Hanafin and Rico Flores.
*** There are updates on the offensive line, including a five-star the Irish are in a great position for.
*** Notre Dame really wants to add standout defensive lineman Jason Moore and linebacker Jaiden Ausberry to the class, and we give the latest on their recruitments. There is also an update on the potential visit date for five-star athlete Samuel M'Pemba.
*** We also have updates on cornerback Christian Gray and Micah Bell.
*** There's also a small update on five-star quarterback Dante Moore.
Read More
There's more, so click on the Latest Recruiting Intel link above.
Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge
Irish Breakdown Content
Notre Dame 2022 Roster
Notre Dame 2022 Schedule
Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense
Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense
Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers
Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense
Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense
———————
Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.
Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!
Join the Irish Breakdown community!
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel
Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes
Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178
Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown
Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown
Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook