Notre Dame Recruiting Intel: Irish Continue Push For The No. 1 Class

Notre Dame currently has the nation's top ranked recruiting class, but the Irish aren't even halfway to their numbers goals in the class. If Notre Dame is going to finish with the No. 1 class, or even a gap closing class, the finish will be the key.

Notre Dame is hosting almost all of its top targets in June for official visits. The Irish will have two especially big weekends, the first from June 10-12 and the second from June 17-19. Success during those two weekends is a must if Notre Dame is going to land a true gap closing class.

*** We preview the pending commitment of four-star running back Jayden Limar. We also talk about the latest development with dynamic running back Jeremiyah Love.

*** Notre Dame is trying to add at least three more receivers to the class, and we have updates on the remainder of the board, including Jaden Greathouse, Ronan Hanafin and Rico Flores.

*** There are updates on the offensive line, including a five-star the Irish are in a great position for.

*** Notre Dame really wants to add standout defensive lineman Jason Moore and linebacker Jaiden Ausberry to the class, and we give the latest on their recruitments. There is also an update on the potential visit date for five-star athlete Samuel M'Pemba.

*** We also have updates on cornerback Christian Gray and Micah Bell.

*** There's also a small update on five-star quarterback Dante Moore.

