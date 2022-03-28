Latest On Dante Moore And His Notre Dame Visit

Notre Dame hosted an elite five-star recruit this weekend (Keon Keeley) for a two-day visit, and today started another two-day visit for a five-star recruit. That recruit is Detroit (Mich.) King quarterback Dante Moore, who is without question the biggest recruit remaining on the board for the Irish in the 2023 class.

Moore began his visit this afternoon shortly after 12:00 PM ET and he plans to stay until tomorrow, when he'll get a chance to see Notre Dame practice. You can read the latest intel in the link below, which sends you to the Irish Breakdown premium forum. You must be a member of the Irish Breakdown premium forum to read the intel.

DANTE MORE INTEL

We'll continue to update this thread as we get more and more intel on this visit. In this thread we talk about Moore's arrival and the red carpet manner that Notre Dame welcomed him to campus for his latest visit. So you'll want to keep this thread refreshed throughout the next couple of days.

In this thread I also discuss the latest I'm hearing about the visit and where things stand with Notre Dame and Moore coming into the visit. Things have been trending well for Notre Dame for some time, and this visit is the final piece to this puzzle for the five-star quarterback.

Moore is absolutely a must-get for the Fighting Irish, and this weekend will determine if he's ready to wrap things up or if he chooses to carry his recruitment into the summer.

