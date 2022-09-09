Notre Dame Recruiting Mailbag - Part 2

With so many great questions submitted like usual, we had no choice but to add a second part of this week’s mailbag. Of course, we had to start with a little 2023 quarterback talk to get the juices flowing.

From there, we hit on some 2024 wide receivers, recruiting misses and top 2023 recruits who are poised for huge senior years in the box score. So sit back, relax, and let’s talk some recruiting.

As always, questions were submitted by the loyal members of the Irish Breakdown message board!

@matt2011gt: Are there updates on 2023 quarterback recruits?

@hock: Have we moved on from Kenny Minchey?

@birdmannd06: For 2023 QB targets, (other than the possibility of CJ Carr reclassifying) do you think that Notre Dame is focused entirely on Kenny Minchey and Avery Johnson at this point, or do you expect them to offer additional targets in the September evaluation period?

Another week, and another round of 2023 quarterback questions. With so many related questions, I wanted to merge them together in order to cover the full landscape of the situation.

To begin, there are no real updates on the quarterback front. Notre Dame has laid out a plan that has multiple layers of possibilities. One option is still CJ Carr, which the staff would be more than okay with officially being the 2023 quarterback in the class.

If he doesn’t ultimately reclassify, which I am in favor of, Avery Johnson and Kenny Minchey are the two guys to know right now. That could, however, change during the fall. The evaluation period could allow for Notre Dame to continuing surveying for other potential fits, and Notre Dame certainly has its eye out for breakout players.

They certainly have not “moved on” from either Minchey or Johnson. There is just a tough task in front of them to flip either player. This is going to be a process and the Irish staff is doing their due diligence to create a best case scenario.

@99problems-but-bk-aint-1: The confidence level that Notre Dame gets a 2023 quarterback is high, so my question is what’s driving that? What’s behind the confidence? Is it that CJ Carr will eventually reclassify? Or that Kenny Minchey or Avery Johnson will flip? If it’s just that these things are all possibilities, I don’t understand what seems like confidence bordering on certainty. I’d take any of these options to be honest. Personally, I’d like to get one of the 2023 quarterbacks and keep Carr in 2024.

It’s a combination of all options to be honest. Notre Dame isn’t sitting with just one option and praying it works out. They already have CJ Carr committed so he will land with the program obviously, and it’s possible that he does end up being that guy.

Regardless, the staff has plenty of time to figure it out. Whether it’s Minchey or Johnson, there are options. Maybe it’s a little too much confidence on my end but I truly would be surprised if Notre Dame left the 2023 recruiting class without a quarterback.

@golfermike2022: Which of the Notre Dame recruiting “misses” in the last two cycles, do you most wish would transfer to Notre Dame?

I’m going to phrase this question a little bit differently. Let’s simply discuss the biggest miss potentially in the last two cycles. I’m going to leave the 2023 recruiting class out of it considering that things aren’t finalized on that end.

So that leaves us with the 2021 and 2022 recruiting classes.

My answer may be a slight surprise but missing out on Sonny Styles was a tough blow for me. Obviously the connection to his brother being a star wide receiver for the Irish is a big reason for it. Also, Styles is going to be a star. He is a perfect fit in Notre Dame’s defense as a Rover. I would have loved to see him in the blue and gold.

@ryanloftus93: Where does Notre Dame stand with Ryan Wingo and Mylan Graham?

There is mutual interest with St. Louis (Mo.) University wide receiver Ryan Wingo and Notre Dame. Wingo has already visited South Bend three times, including twice this past offseason. It is going to be an absolute battle but Notre Dame is firmly in it. He’s a high academic kid who clearly appreciates the full scope for what the Irish program brings to the table.

New Haven (Ind.) High School star pass catcher Mylan Graham is a much different recruitment right now. I do believe there is some interest, especially them being the in-state power and the reputation they carry. As of right now, however, it feels like Ohio State is definitely the favorite. That of course can change but Notre Dame has some ground to make up, and it's not a given that Ohio State will ultimately take Graham.

@kylewade95: Which home games have been projected to be official visit weekends, or will all of them be scheduled for official visits at some level?

They aren’t necessarily pushing for one week in particular to be the only destination for official visits. There will be case by case circumstances in that department depending on the particular recruit. They are, however, planning for the Stanford and Clemson as the "big weekends" for recruits, with Clemson being at the top of that list. You should expect there to be a high number of recruits on campus, both committed and uncommitted alike. It’s going to be a busy weekend for the Irish Breakdown staff.

@teddy6517: Which Notre Dame commit do you think will have the best season? Doesn’t necessarily have to be the best target, just will have the best season (taking into account competition).

I think it’s Rico. I feel like he is going to be an absolute monster this year against very solid competition.

Rico Flores was one of the first players who came to mind. I agree, he’s going to have a fantastic season in a talented league in California. If it’s regardless of competition, my pick would be Dylan Edwards. He’s going to put up some silly numbers this season, but obviously his competition isn’t the best.

Ultimately my answer would be Jaiden Ausberry. The University Lab star linebacker is leading a staunch and experienced defense, which has posted back to back shutouts to start the year. As the competition gets better, I anticipate that Ausberry is going to put up some silly tackle numbers. He also plays some offense, which should add to his overall appeal. Kid is a really good football player.

