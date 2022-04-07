Skip to main content

Notre Dame Makes Top 3 for 2023 OL Austin Siereveld

Notre Dame made the final three schools for 2023 four-star OL Austin Siereveld

Notre Dame has been making waves in offensive line recruiting for the 2023 cycle, putting themselves in solid positioning for several talented offensive lineman. Of the notable, the Irish have put in extra work with Middletown (Ohio) Lakota East standout Austin Siereveld, who released an updated top three schools on Wednesday. Notre Dame made that final three list, joining Ohio State and Alabama. 

The 6-5, 315-pound offensive lineman has an incredibly impressive offer list that includes not only Notre Dame, Ohio State and Alabama but also Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Purdue, Michigan State, Louisville and Iowa. Earlier in the winter he released a Top 6 list of schools that included the Irish and Buckeyes, but also included Alabama, Cincinnati, Iowa and Michigan. 

He is considered a four-star recruit by both On3 and Rivals. On3 has the highest opinion of Siereveld, placing him as the No. 137 player nationally and the No. 11 interior offensive lineman. Rivals currently has him ranked as the No. 9 interior offensive lineman. 

Siereveld is fresh off of a return visit to Notre Dame over the weekend. He enjoyed seeing the team in action and Siereveld concluded the trip to South Bend by letting the Irish Breakdown staff that he will be back on campus for the Blue-Gold game on April 23rd. 

The Irish have put themselves in prime positon and looks forward to going toe to toe with perennial powers Alabama and Ohio State for the Buckeye State standout.

