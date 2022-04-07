Notre Dame Making A Run At Talented 2024 Running Back Bryan Jackson

The Notre Dame staff has already taken a long look at several 2024 running backs, recently offering several notable names during their recent Pot of Gold offer campaign. Among the big names on the board is McKinney (Texas) High School star Bryan Jackson.

Recruiting has already gotten off to a hectic start for the Lone Star State star. Despite only just finishing up his sophomore campaign, some of the top programs in all of college football are already hot on the trail.

“Recruiting has been a little overwhelming to me since it all happened so quickly and all at one time,” Jackson said.

Jackson’s offer list already rivals the best in the 2024 class. He is up to 23 reported offers currently, including the likes of Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Oklahoma, USC and Texas among others.

The 6-0, 200-pound running back is ranked as the nation's No. 93 overall player and No. 1 running back by Rivals.

He paced McKinney as a sophomore with 973 rushing yards and 13 touchdowns on 204 carries. Jackson also caught another 12 passes for 100 yards through the air.

This is another instance of the Notre Dame staff taking recruiting to a whole other level, focusing on a collaborative effort. It doesn’t matter what classification a recruit is. If Notre Dame has identified them as a fit, the staff quickly makes them feel like a priority.

“I speak with either Coach (Chad) Bowden, Coach (Dre) Brown, Or Coach (Deland) McCullough every week,” Jackson relayed.

While it is especially early in this recruitment, Notre Dame has put itself into a solid position early on with Jackson. It will be a battle to say the least but the talented runner has taken notice amongst a plethora of talented running back recruits in 2024.

“Some schools that have reached out early are Texas, A&M, USC, Baylor, OU, Oklahoma State, Ohio State, Arkansas and Notre Dame,” he said. “It’s been great being able to get to know the different coaches.”

Aside from continuing to stockpile talent at the position, Jackson also represents an opportunity for Notre Dame to continue to assert its presence in the state of Texas. That has become a priority for the new staff and Jackson could continue that hopeful trend of success.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter