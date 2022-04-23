Wide Receiver Malik Elzy Is Returning To Notre Dame With A Clear Focus

2023 wide receiver Malik Elzy has a very clear goal in mind this weekend as he makes a return trip to Notre Dame

Notre Dame has an absolutely loaded group of visitors in town for today's Blue-Gold Game, and one talented addition was added late this week. That, of course, would be Chicago (Ill.) Simeon wide receiver Malik Elzy, who is making a return trip to South Bend.

Elzy has been on the radar for Notre Dame for some time, and his relationship with the staff has clearly seen some dramatic shifts, but it is getting stronger. During the coaching transition it was Dre Brown that kept that relationship going.

“I’ve been to Notre Dame multiple times," Elzy told Irish Breakdown. "The relationship with the coaches has always been good and I wasn’t really worried when they didn’t have a wide receiver coach.”

Enter Chansi Stuckey, who was officially hired as the Fighting Irish wide receiver coach on January 24. Stuckey added tremendous recruiting value with his connection to the state of Texas with guys like Braylon James (now a Notre Dame commit) and Jaden Greathouse, but he also did an amazing job strengthening relationships with recruits that had previous relationships at Notre Dame like Carnell Tate and Malik Elzy.

Stuckey made Elzy feel like he was still a big part of Notre Dame’s plans for their 2023 recruiting class and that began what has become a strong connection between the two.

“I’m excited to see Coach Stuckey on Saturday," Elzy explained. "That’s my dude! I love our conversations and he has a good coaching background for sure.”

Elzy believes this trip has more meaning than his previous trips to Notre Dame because he’s approaching it with a clear purpose after making visits to Michigan State, Nebraska, Tennessee and Cincinnati over the last two months. This could be a trip that separates Notre Dame from those other schools and Elzy will be focused on gathering the necessary information.

“I know exactly what I’m looking for on my visit," Elzy stated. “I want to know how I’m going to be developed as a receiver, where I fit in the Notre Dame scheme and how the college life at Notre Dame really is.”

Elzy’s talent has earned him 28 offers and the in-state Illini have put together a charge making Elzy the face of their program’s resurgence. Michigan State, Tennessee and Cincinnati are programs that Elzy has grown fond of during his travels and communication with coaches. He’s looking to make a decision sooner rather than later and doesn’t see his recruitment going beyond the start of his senior season in August.

“They told me it’s going to be a big weekend," Elzy said. “I can’t wait to experience everything."

