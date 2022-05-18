Oklahoma Athlete Micah Tease Sets Official Visit To Notre Dame

One of Notre Dame's top 2023 targets is athlete Micah Tease, who has now set his official visit date

Notre Dame is looking to add even more impact talent to its No. 1 ranked, and one of the program's top targets is Tulsa (Okla.) Booker T. Washington standout Micah Tease, who has now set his official visit date to South Bend.

Tease will be visiting Notre Dame the weekend of June 10-12, and it will be his fourth trip to campus.

Tease is a dynamic two-way standout that has the option to play both wide receiver or cornerback for Notre Dame. Some schools are recruiting him for defense while others like him on offense. Landing a player with impact talent on both sides of the ball is rare, and important, which makes Tease an even more important recruit for Notre Dame.

The 5-11, 180-pound athlete racked up 618 receiving yards and nine touchdowns on just 31 receptions (19.9 yards per catch) for the Hornets. He also registered 25 tackles, picked off three passes and broke up four more as a cornerback/safety for Booker T. Washington.

Tease is a consensus four-star recruit that is ranked as the nation's No. 126 overall player according to On3. All four major recruiting services that have released rankings up to this point have Tease listed as a cornerback.

Notre Dame won't be his only official visit. Tease is slated to visit USC the week after his trip to South Bend and he'll also likely set up officials to Oklahoma and perhaps another school or two.

Tease currently has offers from Notre Dame, Alabama, Oklahoma, USC, Florida, LSU, Texas A&M, Michigan, Penn State, Ole Miss, Oklahoma State, TCU, Missouri, Arkansas, Michigan State, Washington, Pittsburgh, Purdue, Iowa State, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Minnesota, Oregon State, Arizona State, California and Colorado.

