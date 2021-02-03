Notre Dame National Signing Day: All The Latest

Notre Dame has landed another strong group of recruits in the 2021 class. Irish Breakdown has all the latest news and analysis about the class, and you can find it all below. We'll continue to add content to it as the information and articles are completed. (Click on the title to get the article)

Logan Diggs Signs With Notre Dame - Notre Dame landed a much-needed signing day pickup when it signed Logan Diggs, beating out in-state LSU for his signature.

Notre Dame Class Grades: Offense - This is a position-by-position grade for the Notre Dame offense in view of how it stacks up to the level needed to compete for championships.

Notre Dame Class Grades: Defense - Like the offensive grades, it's a position-by-position analysis of the Fighting Irish defensive class.

Player Rankings: 2021 Offense - This breaks down each individual recruit and ranks them. The analysis also includes the Irish Breakdown grades for each recruit individually. Each player's name also has a link to his individual Irish Breakdown bio.

Player Rankings: 2021 Defense - This breaks down each individual defensive player.

Notre Dame QB Talk: Malik Zaire Breaks Down Tyler Buchner - Former Notre Dame quarterback Malik Zaire joined the Irish Breakdown podcast to breakdown current Fighting Irish freshman quarterback Tyler Buchner.

Irish Breakdown football analyst Vince DeDario and I broke down the defense in our latest podcast. You can listen to that here:

If you'd rather listen to them in video form, the breakdowns can be found below:

DEFENSIVE LINE

LINEBACKERS

CORNERBACKS

SAFETIES

To comment below be sure to sign up for a FREE Disqus account, which you can get HERE.

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes.

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel.

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter

Follow me on Parler: @BryanDriskell

