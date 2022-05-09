Notre Dame Offers West Coast Cornerback Jasiah Wagoner

Notre Dame has expanded its cornerback board with an offer now going out to Washington's Jasiah Wagoner

Notre Dame is still searching for a cornerback in its 2023 class, and the Fighting Irish staff continues to scour the country in search of top cover players. The Irish staff continues to expand the board with talented players, and that includes the offer that went out today to Spanaway (Wash.) Lake standout Jasiah Wagoner.

The 5-11, 160-pound cornerback was offered a scholarship by Irish cornerbacks coach Mike Mickens. Mickens enters his third year as the corners coach for the Irish, and it's a big year for him. He has certainly upgraded recruiting at the position, and he is being tasked with getting the current group on track.

Mickens has been active in recent weeks to continue expanding the board in an attempt to add a cornerback class that matches the rest of the defensive class, which is outstanding. Notre Dame previously had a commitment from four-star corner Justyn Rhett, but the parties decided to part ways last month.

Notre Dame has made a concerted effort to get into the state of Washington, landing wide receiver Tobias Merriweather in last year's class and the staff is making a run at running back Jayden Limar and cornerback Caleb Presley in the 2023 class.

Wagoner is ranked as the nation's No. 121 overall player and No. 14 cornerback by 247Sports. He is also ranked as the No. 3 player in the state of Washington by 247Sports, On3 and ESPN.

He has offers from Notre Dame, Texas, USC, Oregon, Penn State, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Washington, Arkansas, Arizona, Arizona State, Washington State, California and Colorado.

Wagoner also has an offer from Yale, which speaks to his talent as a student.

