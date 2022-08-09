Notre Dame Offers 2023 Wide Receiver Taeshaun Lyons

Notre Dame is still looking for another impact receiver in the 2023 class now that top target Ronan Hanafin is trending to Clemson. That led the Irish to the West Coast, with Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson speedster Taeshaun Lyons earning an offer.

Lyons had a breakout junior campaign that saw him post some wild statistics. Last season the 6-2, 170-pound receiver caught just 28 passes, but those receptions went for 907 yards and 16 touchdowns. That was good for 32.4 yards per catch.

Notre Dame has commitments from three talented wideouts already, having landed pledges from Braylon James, Jaden Greathouse and Rico Flores Jr. The Irish also landed prep running Dylan Edwards, who also projects as a slot receiver and return man that can also carry the ball out of the backfield in some looks.

With just four scholarship receivers slated to return to the roster in 2023 the Irish are in need of depth and impact talent, and the staff is looking at Lyons as a possible contender to fill that role. Lyons is a big play vertical threat that would add even more speed to the Notre Dame roster, should the Irish be able to land him down the road.

Lyons still has four official visits left after taking just one (Washington) in the spring and summer.

Lyons is a four-star recruit and is ranked as the No. 191 overall player in the land according to On3. He's the 12th ranked player in the state of California.

The Tennyson standout has earned offers from Oregon, Utah, Washington, Oregon State, Arizona, Vanderbilt and Washington State.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter