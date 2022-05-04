Notre Dame Offers Top 2024 Cornerback Aaron Scott Jr.

Notre Dame has offered one of the top corners in the 2024 class, Ohio standout Aaron Scott Jr.

Notre Dame continues to hand out offers to many of the best players in the 2024 class, this time handing out a scholarship offer to Springfield (Ohio) High School star cornerback Aaron Scott Jr.

After back-to-back quality recruiting classes in 2021 and 2022, Notre Dame is looking more for impact talent at the position in the 2023 and 2024 classes. Despite not having a cornerback yet in the 2023 class, the Irish staff has already started working on some of the top 2024 corners, and Scott is on that list.

The 6-1, 160-pound cover man has outstanding length and instincts. He is ranked as the nation's No. 39 overall player and No. 6 cornerback by On3. Scott is thin and still quite young, but his natural skillset is impressive on film and as he gets stronger his game should see a big jump over the next two years.

Scott has early offers from Michigan, Tennessee, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Kentucky, Georgia Tech, West Virginia and Indiana.

