Notre Dame Offers Talented California Cornerback Dakoda Fields

Notre Dame's pursuit of talented cornerbacks continues, as position coach Mike Mickens has offered one of the best cover men on the West Coast, Gardena (Calif.) Serra standout Dakoda Fields.

Mickens has spent time on the West Coast this week in search of talented cornerbacks in the 2023, 2024 and 2025 classes. This is the fourth cornerback offer that Mickens and Notre Dame have made this week to players in all three classes.

Fields is a unique cornerback with outstanding length. He is listed at 6-3 and 175 pounds, which is much taller than we normally see at the cornerback position. When a defender is that tall the first thought can be "Well, he'll end up being a safety." Perhaps, but it doesn't take much film watching from his sophomore season to see that Fields has impressive potential on the outside of the defense.

Fields knows how to use his length when playing the ball and as a tackler. His long speed is also quite noticeable on film, and his instincts in coverage are quite impressive for such a young athlete.

The Serra standout is a four-star recruit that is ranked as the No. 129 overall player in the country according to 247Sports. Fields currently has scholarship offers from the Fighting Irish, USC, LSU, Oregon, Washington, Oregon State, Arizona, California and Colorado.

Fields finished his sophomore season with 57 tackles, eight pass break ups and two interceptions while playing in one of the best leagues on the West Coast, if not the nation.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Follow me on Gab: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter