Notre Dame Offers Top 100 Linebacker Aaron Chiles

Notre Dame has offered Aaron Chiles, one of the best linebackers in the 2024 class

Notre Dame has offered Olney (Md.) Good Counsel linebacker Aaron Chiles, one of the nation's best 2024 defenders. The Fighting Irish are making a concerted effort to have more success in the Maryland/DC area, and Chiles is one of the best players in the region.

Chiles is a 6-3, 210-pound rangy inside linebacker with an incredibly high ceiling. He's advanced for his age from a size and instincts standpoint, and Chiles is an explosive athlete. He runs like an outside linebacker, but he plays with the physicality of an inside backer. He covers ground in a hurry and he arrives at the football with impressive force.

Notre Dame hasn't had a lot of success landing players from the Maryland/DC in recent seasons, but Good Counsel is one school the Irish have had success. The Irish landed three-year starting center and former team captain Sam Mustipher as part of the 2014 class, and it landed current standout corner Cam Hart as part of the 2019 class. Both were standouts for the Falcons.

Chiles is ranked as the nation's No. 45 overall player and No. 3 linebacker according to On 3. He's ranked No. 55 by Rivals and is also their No. 3 linebacker.

The Good Counsel star has offers from Georgia, Florida, USC, Michigan, Penn State, Texas A&M, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Boston College, Virginia, South Carolina, Virginia Tech, Louisville, Maryland, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Rutgers.

Right now Notre Dame has just one commitment in the 2024 class, landing West Bloomfield (Mich.) High School defensive end Brandon Davis-Swain after the Blue-Gold Game.

