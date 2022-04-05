Notre Dame Offers Talented Georgia Safety Ricardo Jones

The 2024 offer board expanded even more on Monday, extending an offer to Warner Robins (Ga.) Northside defensive back Ricardo Jones. The Notre Dame program once struck gold with a tall and athletic safety out of the state of Georgia in the 2019 class, signing former Marist School star Kyle Hamilton.

Although just a high school sophomore, Jones brings a lot of the same qualities that made Hamilton such a different maker on the back end: namely length and ball skills.

Jones is a well regarded recruit in terms of rankings early on. He currently checks in as the No. 30 overall player nationally and the No. 2 safety in the 2024 recruiting cycle according to On3.

The Northside product has an expanding offer list with the recent offer from Notre Dame. He has an offer extended from Auburn, Tennessee. Nebraska, Georgia Tech, Georgia Southern, Middle Tennessee State and Coastal Carolina to date.

The sophomore sensation made a ton of plays for the Northside program in 2021. Jones led the team in interceptions with six, breaking up another two passes and forcing a pair of fumbles. He was also adept in the run game, finishing sixth on the team in total tackles with 40. The dynamic defensive back would also collect five tackles for loss among those tackles.

The momentum on the trails in the 2023 cycle has been notable, currently sitting with the top ranked class nationally by both Rivals and 247Sports. The staff looks to continue that momentum down the stretch, and also has their eyes set toward starting off 2024 with a bang. The talented Jones could be a part of that plan.

Jones is from the same high school as Notre Dame wide receivers coach Chansi Stuckey.

