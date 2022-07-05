Notre Dame Offers All-Around Excellence For Elite 2024 Defensive Lineman

Notre Dame has an outstanding 2023 defensive line class and it's hoping to do the same in 2024. The Irish already have two talented players on the board, and they offered another one when Lee’s Summit (Mo.) North standout Williams Nwaneri received a scholarship offer.

The Missouri native is another example of a territory that the Irish staff hopes to continue to tap into.

Nwaneri is already considered one of the top defensive linemen in the 2024 cycle and has received excessive attention thus far. Despite that attention, Nwaneri was overly thrilled to have received the offer from Notre Dame. It was a unique experience for him.

“Coach (Al) Washington was the one who extended the offer to me,” Nwaneri said. “When I got the news I was happy and I really couldn’t stop smiling. This offer just felt a little different.”

For Nwaneri, it’s the full scope of the Notre Dame program that makes them special. It isn’t just football; it’s everything.

“I feel like they are one of the best programs in college football,” explained Nwaneri. “But I know that even if football doesn’t work out in the long run you’ll be fine because of how much of an academic school they are.”

He is excited to learn even more about the Notre Dame program. The contact has been limited up until this point but that looks to increase quickly.

“My recruitment has been going well so far,” Nwaneri explained. “I have a visit to Oregon at the end of this month. Right now I’m not sure about when I’ll be ready to close my recruitment but I’m excited to learn more about each program.”

Although a visit isn’t planned to Notre Dame yet, Nwaneri is absolutely excited to get up to South Bend to experience everything that the program has to offer. When asked about a potential trip to check out the Irish program, Nwaneri kept it short and sweet.

“Most definitely.”

Nwaneri collected 43 total tackles, seven tackles for loss and five sacks as a sophomore. He also posted another 11 quarterback hurries while working from both defensive end and in the interior.

Nwaneri is currently well regarded from a recruiting ranking perspective. He peaks as the No. 17 overall player and No. 2 defensive lineman in the 2024 class according to On3. The 6-5, 240-pound defender is considered a four star recruit across the board. He currently sits as the No. 40 overall player on the On3 consensus board.

Despite just finishing up his sophomore year, Nwaneri already boasts an impressive offer list, including some of the power house programs in all of college football. Some of his notable offers include the Irish, Alabama, Georgia, Miami, Oklahoma, USC, Michigan, Texas A&M, Oregon, Nebraska, Michigan State, Iowa, Arkansas, Iowa State, Minnesota, Missouri, Kansas State, Illinois, Vanderbilt, and Kansas among others.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter