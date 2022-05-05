Notre Dame Offers 2024 Wide Receiver Cam Williams
Notre Dame has expanded its wide receiver board in the 2024 class, offering Glen Ellyn (Ill.) Glenbard South wideout Cam Williams. The 6-2, 180-pound receiver received the offer from Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.
Williams made a spring visit to Notre Dame and came away impressed.
“Everything was great,” Williams told Irish Breakdown following the visit. “I really enjoyed myself. It really is the complete package. I love how put together it is and what its history is. It is just incredible there.
“The coaches are awesome without a doubt," continued Williams "The conversations with not just Coach (Chansi) Stuckey, but Coach (Marcus) Freeman and Coach (Deland) McCullough are all great. You can just have easy and casual conversations with all of them.”
Williams is ranked as the nation's No. 124 overall player by Rivals, and he's ranked as the No. 3 player from Illinois by Rivals, 247Sports and On3.
In 11 games as a sophomore, Williams recorded 681 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on just 37 receptions.
