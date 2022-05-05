Notre Dame Jumps In The Mix With Wideout Joshua Manning

The wide receiver board expanded on Wednesday as Notre Dame extended an offer to 2023 Lee’s Summit (Mo.) High School pass-catcher Joshua Manning. That offer came as a little bit of a surprise with the Irish trending in a great direction with several talented 2023 wide receivers already on the board.

Great recruiting staffs, however, are constantly evaluating and identifying unheralded talent that could bring potential to their program. In this case, offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was the main driver for this particular offer. It happened quickly but Rees clearly saw a talented player who could potentially excel in South Bend.

“Coach Rees extended the offer for me,” Manning told Irish Breakdown. “Honestly we’ve only been in contact for a couple of days. He DM’d me a couple of days ago letting me know that he was in the area.”

That conversation obviously went extremely well. Rees offered his opinion of Manning’s game; he sees a player who can clearly help the Irish wide receiver room down the road.

“Coach Rees said he loved my film,” Manning continued. “He thought I had the total package from going up and getting the ball to breakaway speed. I also think that’s what makes me special. I feel like I can do it all.”

Manning is intrigued by the Irish early but things are going to get hectic quickly for the talented pass catcher. His knowledge of the Notre Dame program will also increase quickly, with an interest in getting to South Bend hopefully in the near future.

“I’m working on a visit date now,” he explained. “I have not been to campus before but definitely would like to check everything out in the future.”

With so much movement recently in terms of offers, things are changing quickly for Manning’s standing on the recruiting trail. He has a tentative plan to make a commitment but also plans on doing his due diligence in that regard. The next few months promise to be quite busy for the Missouri product.

“I would hopefully like to make a decision by the first game of next season,” Manning said. “I’m in no rush.”

Manning is a long and explosive past catcher who is coming off of a dynamic Junior campaign for Lee’s Summit, pacing the squad with 900 receiving yards and 11 touchdowns on 69 receptions. He is also averaged an absurd 42 yards per kick return, offering big-play ability every time he touched the football.

From a ranking perspective, Manning is all over the place. He peaks as the No. 163 player nationally and the No. 26 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class. Manning is also a standout track and field athlete for his school, posting a personal best jump of 23’2.75” in the long jump.

The 6-3, 190-pound pass catcher’s offer list is beginning to match his talent level, expanding quickly. Some of his premier offers thus far include the Irish, Wisconsin, Arkansas, Washington, Iowa, Iowa State, Northwestern, Minnesota, Nebraska, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Illinois, and Kansas among others.

