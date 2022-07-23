Peter Jones Ready For Another Important Notre Dame Visit

With the big summer recruiting event just around the corner, several talented 2024 recruits have already RSVP’d to travel to Note Dame on July 26. Among the most notable visitors expected is Malvern (Pa.) Preparatory offensive lineman Peter Jones, who will be making his second visit to campus in the last four months.

Since his last visit, Jones has continued to develop a deeper relationship with the Notre Dame staff. As is the case with most recruits since Marcus Freeman took over as the head coach, recruiting for Jones is a collaborative effort. It isn’t just Harry Hiestand, it’s a multi-level effort.

That is a big part of this upcoming visit, continuing to grow those relationships, as well as taking in everything that the program stands for.

“I’ve had conversations with primarily Chad Bowden but also with Coach Hiestand and Coach (Tommy) Rees,” explained Jones. “The relationships are definitely growing more. I’m looking to meet the rest of the coaching staff as well as some of the players on this visit. I also can’t wait to see more of campus and see all the great things that Notre Dame can offer me.”

Jones will not be traveling to South Bend alone. His family is also ultra pumped to take in all of the sights.

“I’ll be traveling up there with my mom, sister, grandmom, and grandpop,” he said. “They’re all excited about seeing the campus as well.”

The 6-6, 295-pound offensive lineman has been very open about his admiration for the Notre Dame program. He has maintained consistently that he wants to let his recruitment play out. Jones is thorough and has a plan for making this very important decision.

“I feel really good about where I’m at right now,” Jones stated. “I definitely am going to wait until after my junior season because I wanna be focused on my season and be there for my teammates. Also, I’m going to be headed to some games this fall so I definitely want to experience that.”

He has a busy schedule moving forward with some top schools. This is poised to be a battle for a very talented offensive lineman.

“Notre Dame is definitely a top contender for me so I’m very excited to see where this will go,” he said. “I have Notre Dame planned on July 26th, Penn State on the 30th. Then I have Boston College planned for the fall when they play Maine since I’d be there to watch my brother. I’m also trying to put together an Oklahoma visit in the future.”

With such high mutual interest early on, the Irish staff have already put in a lot of work with Jones early on. They should be expected to be in it right until the end.

This visit is vital to continue to hold momentum with Jones, who is one of the most talented offensive lineman in the 2024 recruiting class. The Irish have a chance to strengthen their lead while moving towards his junior season.

From there, this recruitment is going to heat up quickly.

Jones currently boasts an impressive offer list that includes the Irish, Michigan, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Penn State, Michigan State, Nebraska, South Carolina, Virginia, Pittsburgh, Maryland, Kentucky, West Virginia, Northwestern, Boston College, and Duke among others.

The Malvern Prep standout is currently ranked as the No. 98 player in the country and the No. 4 offensive tackle by Rivals, and he's ranked as the No. 3 overall player in the state of Pennsylvania for the 2024 cycle.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Offense

Notre Dame 2023 Commits Board - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @RiseNDraft

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter