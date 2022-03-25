Notre Dame Prospect Profile: QB Avery Johnson

A look at Notre Dame 2023 quarterback target Avery Johnson, the best athlete on the QB board.

AVERY JOHNSON PROFILE

Hometown: Maize, Kan.

High School: Maize High School

Height: 6-3

Weight: 170

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Offers: Florida State, Auburn, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Washington, Virginia Tech, Pittsburgh, TCU, Minnesota, Kansas State, Iowa State, Arizona State, Washington State, Georgia Tech, Arizona, Kansas

Recruited By: Tommy Rees

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 101 overall - No. 3 dual threat quarterback

247Sports: 4-star - No. 168 overall - No. 11 quarterback

Rivals: 4-star - No. 235 overall - No. 3 dual threat quarterback

On3: 3-star - No. 23 quarterback

Composite: 4-star - No. 162 overall - No. 11 quarterback

FILM ANALYSIS

Johnson is way behind the other players on this board from a pure throwing standpoint, but he's hands down the best athlete and runner of the group. He also has the biggest gap between his current grade and his potential for improvement.

You can't break down Johnson without first starting with his athleticism and playmaking skills. Johnson can really run, showing not just good speed but also impressive foot quickness and agility. Johnson isn't just a good athlete for a quarterback, he could legitimately move to wide receiver at the next level and still be a Power 5 caliber recruit. He's a big-time threat on designed runs, he is a dangerous scrambler and as a junior he showed an improved ability to use his athleticism to buy time in the pocket so he could make plays as a thrower.

A lot of what Johnson does as a passer is off script. He's the prototype street ball player whose passing game is enhanced by his running ability. He is highly effective throwing on the run and his arm strength took a jump as a junior. Johnson got a bit more zip on the football and he has a relatively clean throwing motion from the pocket. If he makes the same improvements as a passer next season as he did going into his junior season you could see him rise up the rankings and see more and more schools push for him.

His consistency from a mechanics standpoint need to improve and he has to learn to be more effective from the pocket, but he throws a good deep ball, he can drive the ball over the middle and he's an effective RPO thrower.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter