Taking A Look At Notre Dame Wide Receiver Target Taeshaun Lyons

Notre Dame expanded its wide receiver board in recent weeks, extending an offer to Hayward (Calif.) Tennyson star Taeshaun Lyons. The 2023 star pass catcher brings an intriguing blend of athleticism and upside to the position that the Irish staff is still in the market for in this class.

It turns out that he actually already has ties to the Notre Dame program. He is cousins with current Irish cornerback TaRiq Bracy, who has been a mainstay in the secondary for several years.

While football is the top priority for Lyons as a part of the Tennyson program, he also has participated in both track and field and basketball for the school. While his track times are not spectacular, explosiveness is evident in his jumps. He long jumped 22’11.25” as a junior, while also posting a personal best of 43’1” in the triple jump.

As a sprinter, Lyons personal bests were 11.11 in the 100 meter dash and 22.37 in the 200 meter. Those numbers may not compare to several of the more notable runners in the 2023 class but the jumps do verify the explosiveness that you see on film.

Lyons also did participate in basketball but only did so for one year. Working back to his freshman campaign, it was brief but the 6-2, 170-pound athlete put up some very impressive numbers in his lone season. He averaged 12.5 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.3 steals per contest.

That impact as such a young player is a big indicator for just how athletic Lyons is, especially compared to his level of competition. His biggest impact, however, has always been on the football field.

In ten games as a junior, Lyons was an explosive play waiting to happen. He paced the squad with 907 receiving yards and 16 touchdowns on just 28 receptions. Lyons accounted for nearly 70 percent of the team’s passing offense, adding another two rushing touchdowns and took a kickoff back to the house.

The 6-2, 170-pound pass catcher is rated as the No. 191 overall player and No. 28 wide receiver in the 2023 recruiting class by On3. They also see him as the No. 12 overall recruit in the state of California.

Lyons offer list continues to expand. Aside from his recent offer from Notre Dame, he also boasts offers from Oregon, Utah, Washington, Arizona State, Oregon State, Washington State, Vanderbilt and Arizona among others.

FILM ANALYSIS

Long and sleek, Lyons plays a majority of his snaps on the perimeter for Tennyson. On the outside, he showcases his long strides and straight like speed to work vertically and create a plethora of explosive plays. That is evident by Lyons per catch average of 32.4.

He is also a touchdown machine, showing a proclivity to finish in the end zone. Lyons can make plays both down the field and after the catch, showing some outstanding short area explosiveness to break angles as a ball carrier.

Playing at a slightly lower level in California, things are very easy for Lyons. There’s a legitimate question about how well his skill set will translate with a massive jump in competition. Lyons is also a slender framed pass catcher who does not boasts a ton of physicality as a player.

He will need to continue to fill out and make more plays working through contact. Lyons’ silky style and overall athleticism is very appealing to potentially fill the fifth spot in the Notre Dame wide receiver class. Those traits make him a very appealing developmental wideout on the next level with plenty of upside to tap into.

