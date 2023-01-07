Wide Receiver Rico Flores Jr. Setting Big Goals For Notre Dame Career

It has been well publicized just how special the 2023 Notre Dame recruiting class could be historically. A part of that talented group, the Irish staff has put together one of the nation’s top wide receiver groups nationally, including pass catchers Jaden Greathouse, Braylon James, Rico Flores Jr. and Kaleb Smith.

Despite not being able to participate in the 2023 All-American Bowl while rehabbing from a foot injury, Flores Jr. still made the trip out to San Antonio. It’s been a lifelong dream to participate in the event, and Flores is still beyond grateful for the opportunity.

“It feels good,” Flores said. “It feels good to get to meet all the highly rated players out here. I also loved to get out here because it is one of my dreams.

“From when I started playing, it was something that I wanted to do since I was little,” continued Flores. “Even though I wasn’t able to play, still being able to be out here and fulfill a dream has been amazing.”

Flores’ senior year was cut short in the state semifinals due to the foot injury, with Folsom their best football down the stretch. The California star now has a new challenge, getting back healthy to help Notre Dame next season. His recovery is going well thus far.

“It is going well,” said Flores. “I am ahead of schedule for sure. It was unfortunate that it happened but it is just a small setback for a major comeback.”

As an early enrollee, Flores will have the chance to compete in the winter and try to make his mark in Spring ball. He understands that everything is in front of him, and Flores is ready to earn it.

“I am really excited,” he explained. “There are a lot of doors that are opening up and I am looking forward to just getting to work. I am going to take advantage of every blessing I have been given.

“I just want to be the best man and player I can be,” Flores continued. “Of course I want to make a big impact, Freshman All-American, all of that. I have to work for it because nobody owes me anything.”

The 2023 wide receiver group has already established a tremendous bond together. Flores isn’t the only pass catcher who is eyeing to make an impact early on. It’ll be a collaborative effort.

“We are already looking forward to it,” he said. “We have a lot of great wide receivers coming in and we all have the same goals. It is about to be scary for defenses when we all get there. With Braylon (James), Jaden (Greathouse), Kaleb (Smith) and I coming in, we are ready to take over. We are excited.”

The same is true of the entire 2023 recruiting class. It’s a group that Flores believes could be historic.

“From top to bottom, we are going to be special,” Flores stated. “I don’t want to say it yet but I think we are going to be the best class to ever walk through Notre Dame.”

