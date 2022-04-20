Notre Dame Commit Profile - WR Braylon James
Notre Dame landed one of the nation's best wide receiver, Texas standout Braylon James.
BRAYLON JAMES PROFILE
Hometown: Round Rock, Texas
High School: Stony Point
Height: 6-3
Weight: 185
IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber player)
Upside Grade: 5.0
2021 Stats: 47 catches, 568 yards, 6 TD
Offers: Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Texas, USC, Texas A&M, LSU, Florida, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), Tennessee, Stanford, Ole Miss, Arkansas, Baylor, Utah, TCU, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, South Carolina, Texas Tech, Mississippi State, Indiana, Louisville, Maryland, Northwestern, West Virginia, Arizona State, Oregon State, California, Colorado, Duke, Illinois, Kansas
Recruited by: Chansi Stuckey
RECRUITING RANKINGS
ESPN: 4-star - No. 46 overall - No. 10 wide receiver
Rivals: 4-star - No. 78 overall - No. 12 wide receiver
247Sports: 4-star - No. 129 overall - No. 15 wide receiver
On3: 4-star - No. 246 overall - No. 37 wide receiver
Composite: 4-star - No. 72 overall - No. 11 wide receiver
FILIM ANALYSIS
James has the skillset to fit at both outside positions (W, X) in the Notre Dame offense. With the Irish staff hoping to bring in more players that can move around within the offense. James isn't a boundary-only player, and he's not a field-only player, which is important
Breaking down his game, the first thing that stands out is his length. He's listed at 6-3, but his arm length is impressive and he provides quarterbacks with a big target thanks to his wide catch radius.
On top of having top-notch length, James also shows excellent focus and body control in the pass game, which helps project him into an elite contested catch player at the next level. James is still learning the finer points of the position, and at times that impacts his timing, but the tools are special as a pass catcher.
James has emerging speed, and as he's gotten older his speed has really taken off. This winter he ran an electronically timed 4.47 and also jumped 38.4 inches on the vertical and had a broad jump of 130.9 inches. Those are elite jumping numbers and show big-time explosiveness. That 4.47 is impressive enough, but with those jumping numbers you can expect James to get faster and faster as he physically matures.
James also recently ran a 13.9 in the 110-meter hurdles.
That speed flashes on film for James, and that's a big reason he earned a 5.0-star upside grade from me. He's tall, he's long, he is really fast and he's a strong all-around athlete that also shows impressive foot quickness and loose hips.
The point is that he has all the tools to be a home run threat in college, and he has all the physical tools needed to develop into a strong route runner. James just need more coaching and he needs nuance in his game. He's a wide receivers coach's dream because he has so much potential, he just needs that talent to be harnessed. That's why Notre Dame made James such a huge priority in this class and why landing him is so impactful.
