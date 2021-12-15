Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Notre Dame Signs DB Jayden Bellamy

    Notre Dame has signed 2022 New Jersey defensive back Jayden Bellamy
    Notre Dame has signed 2022 New Jersey defensive back Jayden Bellamy.

    JAYDEN BELLAMY PROFILE

    Hometown: Oradell, N.J.
    High School: Bergen Catholic

    Height: 5-11
    Weight: 175

    2021 Stats: 27 tackles, 4 interceptions

    IB Grade: 3.5
    Upside Grade: 4.0

    Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, Florida State, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Pittsburgh, West Virginia, Louisville, Maryland, Duke, Rutgers, Vanderbilt

    Recruited By: Mike Mickens

    RECRUITING RANKINGS

    247Sports: 3-star - No. 39 cornerback
    On3: 3-star - No. 45 safety
    Rivals: 3-star - No. 46 cornerback
    ESPN: 3-star - No. 56 cornerback
    Composite: 3-star - No. 457 overall - No. 45 cornerback

    FILM ANALYSIS

    Bellamy played cornerback and wide receiver as a sophomore at St. John Vianney before moving to Bergen Catholic as a junior, where he played mostly safety over the next two seasons.

    Bellamy has more of a cornerback build at this point. He's listed at 5-11 and 175 pounds, and he is on the thin side at this point. If Bellamy can fill out his frame it will add a great deal to his versatility, because his game is more suited for safety.

    Even as a sophomore you could see Bellamy's long speed. You can see it when he's playing cornerback, you can see it when he's playing safety as a junior and you see it when he's playing wide receiver. His versatility and speed alone make Bellamy worth taking for a team that is looking to add both to its secondary.

    Bellamy shows off a high football IQ on defense. He's a patient cover player, he takes good angles to the ball and when driving on routes and as a sophomore he got his hands on a lot of footballs while playing cornerback. He did the same thing as a junior, but obviously Covid meant fewer games and fewer opportunities.

    Bellamy improved his tackling quite a bit as a safety, showing impressive downhill range against the run and he delivers at the ball with some pop.

