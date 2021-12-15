Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Notre Dame Signs Defensive End Aiden Gobaira

    Notre Dame has signed 2022 Virginia defensive end Aiden Gobaira
    Notre Dame has signed 2022 Virginia defensive end Aiden Gobaira.

    AIDEN GOBAIRA PROFILE

    Hometown: Chantilly, Va.
    High School: Chantilly

    Height: 6-6
    Weight: 235

    IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)
    Upside Grade: 5.0

    Offers: Notre Dame, Penn State, Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State, Boston College, Pittsburgh, Virginia, Kentucky, Virginia Tech, Minnesota, Louisville, Indiana, Arizona State, Duke, Rutgers, Syracuse, Vanderbilt

    Recruited By: Mike Elston

    RECRUITING RANKINGS

    247Sports: 4-star - No. 180 overall - No. 21 defensive lineman
    Rivals: 4-star - No. 207 overall - No. 11 weakside end
    On3: 4-star - No. 239 overall - No. 24 edge
    ESPN: 4-star - No. 288 overall - No. 25 defensive end
    Composite: 4-star - No. 212 overall - No. 27 defensive lineman

    FILM ANALYSIS

    Gobaira has a tremendous frame, checking in at 6-6 and 230 pounds. On film as a sophomore he still looked quite thin, but over the last two years he's really grown into that frame. Gobaira was an easy 230 pounds as a senior, and yet he continued to get more and more explosive and powerful. 

    Gobaira is an explosive athlete that flies off the edge. He made a big jump as a junior and was even better as a senior. He keeps getting quicker, and as he's added more weight he's actually got faster and more powerful. There were a number of snaps this past season where he was past the tackle before that blocker was completely out of his stance. His edge speed is quite good and he closes on the football extremely well. Gobaira shows top-notch balance and agility, traits that should allow him to develop a strong array of pass rushing moves.

    The Chantilly standout has outstanding closing speed and he has tools to be an elite edge player at the next level. His ability as a run defender also improved as a senior. He's a powerful edge player that sets the edge effectively and shows good block destruction. At times Gobaira gets a bit too high, especially in the run game, so that must be improved upon at the next level.  

    Despite being on the thin side, Gobaira shows impressive power. Gobaira shows an advanced feel for using his top-notch length to keep blockers off his body. His ability to lock defenders out is already excellent, and as he adds more weight room strength and size to his frame those tools should allow him to develop into an elite run defender.

    NOTRE DAME FIT

    Gobaira has the size/frame/power combination to project to the big end position in the Notre Dame defense. He also has the pass rushing skills and athleticism to play the Vyper position in the same way we saw Isaiah Foskey do that this past season. No matter what position he plays, Gobaira has the pass rushing prowess that Notre Dame wants more and more of from its defensive linemen.

    He was a three-star when he committed, but Gobaira has turned himself into a legitimate Top 100 caliber prospect with playmaking ability.

    Irish Breakdown Content

    Notre Dame 2021 Roster
    Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense
    Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

    Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

    Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board
    Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

