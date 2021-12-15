Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Notre Dame Signs Offensive Lineman Billy Schrauth

    Notre Dame has signed 2022 Wisconsin offensive lineman Billy Schrauth.

    BILLY SCHRAUTH PROFILE

    Hometown: Fond Du Lac, Wis.
    High School: St. Marys Springs

    Height: 6-5
    Weight: 280

    IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect0
    Upside Grade: 4.5

    Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, Michigan, Wisconsin, Oregon, Penn State, Tennessee, Auburn, Nebraska, Iowa, Stanford, Mississippi State, Arizona State, Northwestern

    Recruited By: Tommy Rees

    RECRUITING RANKINGS

    Rivals: 4-star - No. 125 overall - No. 3 offensive guard
    On3: 4-star - No. 138 overall - No. 12 interior lineman
    247Sports: 4-star - No. 204 overall - No. 9 interior lineman
    ESPN: 4-star - No. 231 overall - No. 5 offensive guard
    Composite: 4-star - No. 171 overall - No. 11 interior lineman

    FILM ANALYSIS

    Schrauth is listed at just 280 pounds but he has an impressive frame and getting up to 300+ pounds shouldn't be a problem at all for him. He has a thick lower half and long arms, traits that should allow him to physically thrive inside. Schrauth has powerful hands and he plays a physical style of football.

    While Schrauth has the physical tools to be a mauler, what makes him such a must-get prospect is his combination of power and athleticism as an interior player. Schrauth gets off the line quickly and he plays with very good pad level. He does a great job working his feet through contact and he shows the quickly to be a highly effective zone blocker - both inside and outside - and he can work effectively in space.

    The talented blocker is aggressive and tough, but he also plays under control on both sides of the ball. He stays within himself, keeps his pads low, plays with great leverage, understands proper angles and he's an excellent finisher in the run game.

    Schrauth is a guard in high school and his high school doesn't throw the ball much, so we don't see much of Schrauth in pass protection. With that being the case it's impossible for me to totally project him as a tackle in college. However, his combination of size and foot quickness that we see at guard makes me think he is a prospect the Irish staff could initially try at tackle and see how he fits.

    NOTRE DAME FIT

    Notre Dame wants guards who are physical enough to get movement in the zone game, athletic enough to do damage on the second level and the agility and instincts to be good in space in the screen game. Schrauth grades out at a high level in each area. His power and frame allows him to dominate at the point of attack in high school and it should translate with just a little time in the college weight room.

    Schrauth isn't your typical guard in that he's long enough and athletic enough to play on the edge, but he has the demeanor to be a powerful run blocking interior player with an incredibly high ceiling as a pass blocker.

