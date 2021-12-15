Skip to main content
    December 15, 2021
    Notre Dame Signs Quarterback Steve Angeli

    Notre Dame has signed 2022 New Jersey quarterback Steve Angeli
    Notre Dame has signed New Jersey quarterback Steve Angeli.

    STEVE ANGELI PROFILE

    Hometown: Oradell, N.J.
    High School: Bergen Catholic

    Height: 6-3
    Weight: 215

    2021 Stats: 117-170 (68.8%), 1,717 yards, 15 TD, 2 INT / 218 rush yards, 4 TD

    IB Grade:
    Upside Grade:

    Offers: Notre Dame, Ohio State, LSU, Michigan, Penn State, Oregon, Miami (Fla.), Wisconsin, Nebraska, Michigan State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Stanford, Boston College, Iowa, West Virginia, Maryland, Northwestern, Georgia Tech, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, Arizona, Rutgers

    Recruited By: Tommy Rees

    Player Comp: Sean Clifford, Penn State

    RECRUITING RANKINGS

    ESPN: 4-star - No. 143 overall - No. 7 pocket passer
    Rivals: 3-star - No. 21 pro-style QB
    On3: 3-star - No. 37 QB
    247Sports: 3-star - No. 37 QB
    Composite: 4-star - No. 295 overall - No. 21 QB

    STRENGTHS

    Angeli certainly has the body for the position, checking in around 6-3 and 215 pounds. The Bergen Catholic signal caller has an impressively quick release that is easily repeatable, and he shows good zip on intermediate throws. Angeli is very accurate on short throws and he shows good touch on throws down the field.

    His body body combines with good pocket mobility and a strong presence in the pocket, which allows him to stay strong in the pocket as he works through his progressions, he does a good job keeping his eyes downfield as he goes through reads, he can bounce off contact and his strength and nimble footwork gives him quality escapability.

    I love Angeli's ball handling in the run game and play actions, and his timing from the shotgun improved during his senior season. He is a much better passer from the shotgun at this point than he is playing under center.

    AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT

    Angeli doesn't have a huge arm, and once you get past 30-35 yards he's more of a touch guy. With his frame and young body I believe there's still room for this part of his game to improve. As he builds up his lower body in the Notre Dame strength program I think you'll see him get more zip on the intermediate to deep-intermediate throws, and his deep ball will improve.

    While Angeli improved his timing as a senior, especially on short throws, he still has too many snaps where he's late getting to his read, and his anticipation isn't always where it needs to be. There were promising signs as a senior, and he has enough arm to be very effective as his timing and anticipation improves.

    Angeli isn't the most accuracy quarterback once you get past 10 yards. His ball placement is spotty and he tends to throw high over the middle.

    NOTRE DAME FIT

    Angeli is a pure modern pocket passer in that he is athletic enough to move around the pocket, move the chains and even pull a read zone and move the chains. He's a smart kid that still doesn't have a ton of experience, so there's a lot of room for improvement.

    He has the quick release and quick feet needed to execute the quick game, RPOs and play-action throws that Notre Dame likes to run. As his arm strength improves and he cleans up his release point (which impacts his ball placement) he'll be even more effective down the field.

    Angeli has a Jack Coan type ceiling in the Irish offense. He hasn't shown elite tools at this point, but he's a gamer, he's tough, he's smart and he has room to continue growing his game. If you put talent around him he can win.

