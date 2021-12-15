Skip to main content
    •
    December 15, 2021
    Publish date:

    Notre Dame Signs Tight End Eli Raridon

    Notre Dame has signed 2022 Iowa tight end Eli Raridon
    Author:

    Notre Dame has signed 2022 Iowa tight end Eli Raridon.

    ELI RARIDON PROFILE

    Hometown: West Des Moines, Iowa
    High School: Valley

    Height: 6-6
    Weight: 230

    2021 Stats: 53 catches, 627 yards (11.8 YPC), 10 touchdowns

    IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 100 caliber prospect)
    Upside Grade: 5.0

    Offers: Notre Dame, Auburn, Florida State, Tennessee, Iowa, Michigan State, Missouri, Iowa State, Virginia, Kansas State, Minnesota, Purdue, West Virginia, Indiana, Illinois, Northwestern, California, Arizona State, Duke, Vanderbilt

    Recruited By: John McNulty

    Player Comp: Kyle Rudolph, Notre Dame

    RECRUITING RANKINGS

    247Sports: 4-star - No. 66 overall - No. 2 tight end
    On3: 4-star - No. 91 overall - No. 5 tight end
    Rivals: 4-star - No. 178 overall - No. 5 tight end
    ESPN: 3-star - No. 13 tight end
    Composite: 4-star - No. 179 overall - No. 5 tight end

    STRENGTHS

    Raridon had one of the biggest jumps as a senior, and he was already a Top 250 caliber prospect on my board. His game grew in every facet and he showed off outstanding talent and potential in his final prep season. Raridon started filling out his frame much sooner than the player he reminds me the most of, former Irish star Kyle Rudolph.

    Despite seeing a jump in size, Raridon not only maintained his speed, he got faster. His explosiveness off the ball allows him to quickly get vertical, and he gets past linebackers and on safeties in a hurry. Raridon shows excellent vertical speed and his acceleration out of breaks allows him to get really good separation. 

    Raridon cleaned up his route running quite a bit and it made him very hard to guard. The 6-6, 230-pound tight end does a good job finding openings in the zone, he does a good job attacking leverage on routes and despite being very long he showed impressive foot quickness getting into and out of his breaks. I'm really impressed with how much growth he showed as a route runner in his final prep season, especially since he's a multi-sport player that isn't a football all the time guy.

    Raridon's blocking also got a lot better as a senior. His pad level improved, his strength was much better and he works his feet well through contact.

    AREAS FOR IMPROVEMENT

    Of course Raridon must continue filling out his frame, and his strength needs to continue getting better. He's a battler in the run game but his lower body needs to get built up quite a bit if he's going to block from an attached position.

    There is still some refinement needed by Raridon as a route runner. He'll still get a bit too tall on out cuts, which makes him choppy in those instances. The tools are there and he made great strides, but obviously more work is needed.

    Read More

    NOTRE DAME FIT

    Raridon does his best work when detached, whether that's in the slot or outside. Right now Notre Dame doesn't attack the seams and down the field with its tight ends nearly enough, and that has to change in order to utilize Raridon's skills more effectively. He and Holden Staes are great complements of each other, with Staes more of an inside-out player and Raridon more of an outside in player.

    His speed makes him a weapon on crossers and drags, he is effective working the middle of the field, he knows how to get open against zones and he's a tough pass catcher, all traits needed for a tight end in this offense. 

    Raridon's improvement was impressive, but even more impressive is that his game and body still has a lot of room for growth and maturity. That is why he now has a 5.0-star upside grade.

