Notre Dame Signs Athlete Brandyn Hillman

Notre Dame has signed Brandyn Hillman, a Virginia native who is one of the most versatile players in the country and one of Notre Dame's December pickups.

Hometown/High School: Portsmouth, Va. / Churchland

Height/Weight: 6-2, 190

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Recruited By: Chad Bowden

Offers: Notre Dame, USC, Tennessee, Oklahoma, Miami (Fla.), North Carolina, Kentucky, Virginia, Virginia Tech, Boston College, West Virginia, Vanderbilt

2022 Stats: 1,312 yards passing, 11 TD / 1,236 yards rushing, 22 TD

Honors: 2022 Virginia 4A Offensive Player of the Year, 2021 Virginia 4A Offensive Player of the Year

Player Comp: Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Notre Dame

RECRUITING RANKINGS

247Sports: 4-star - No. 180 overall - No. 12 ATH

On3: 4-star - No. 291 overall - No. 11 ATH

Rivals: 3-star - No. 31 ATH

ESPN: 3-star - No. 35 ATH

Consensus: 4-star - No. 279 overall - No. 9 ATH

NOTRE DAME FIT

Well, that depends on where he plays. Part of what makes Hillman such a huge pickup for Notre Dame is that he's one of those rare players that has starting potential at several positions on both sides of the ball. On offense, Hillman is a dynamic player with the ball in his hands. He's more quick than fast, but he's a high IQ football player that is dangerous in space and shows home run ability. On defense he's a fast, downhill defender that arrives at the ball with force. He projects as either an alley safety or rover on that side of the ball, with running back and receiver both checking out as impact positions on offense.

BREAKING DOWN HILLMAN

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting: “There may not be a more versatile player in the 2023 recruiting class than Hillman. He could legitimately play running back, wide receiver, safety, rover or quarterback on the next level. Hillman is a very explosive athlete who brings a physical style to the table. His upside has barely been hit.”

Churchland Head Coach Dontrell Leonard: “He is truly a special player at the quarterback position. Brandyn has an innate sense as a passer. He can make plays in the pocket, outside of it, in the RPO game off of zone or power. Plus he's an incredible athlete and can make you look bad with what he can do with his legs. For teams that run a lot of man coverage, he is an absolute nightmare. Overall, he can do whatever a team needs him to do on the field.”

