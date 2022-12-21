Notre Dame Signs Defensive Lineman Devan Houstan

Notre Dame has signed defensive lineman Devan Houstan, one of the best big men in the country. A native of Canada, Houstan is the younger brother of Orlando Magic forward Caleb Houstan.

Hometown/High School: Mississauga, Ontario / Saint James (MD)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 270

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 150 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Recruited By: Marcus Freeman, Al Washington

Offers: Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State, Tennessee, Michigan State, Nebraska, North Carolina, Washington, South Carolina, NC State, Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Virginia, Wake Forest, Duke, Illinois, Kentucky, Indiana, Maryland, Northwestern, Rutgers, West Virginia

2022 Stats: 39 tackles, 13.5 tackles for loss, 3.5 sacks

2021 Stats: 50 tackles, 15.5 tackles for loss, 7.5 sacks

Career Stats: If we can find them

Honors: 2022 All Washington County First Team DL

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 166 overall - No. 10 DL

247Sports: 4-star - No. 239 overall - No. 33 DL

Rivals: 4-star - No. 20 DL

On3: 4-star - No. 37 DL

Consensus: 4-star - No. 235 overall - No. 30 DL

NOTRE DAME FIT

Houstan adds a lot of the length that Notre Dame wants from its defensive linemen, but he also brings playmaking ability to the line. I could easily see him play some 5-technique in three-man fronts, but in the four-down looks he has all the tools of a playmaking big man. Houstan is a quick player inside for a big man, one that can make plays at three-technique, but at the nose is where I think he shows the most upside, at least how Notre Dame has used its nose in recent seasons. The Irish nose isn't a space eater, he has to make plays, and Houstan can be disruptive up the middle. Yes, he will eventually be able to hold his own and eat up space, but as a nose he would bring an upgrade in playmaking ability.

BREAKING DOWN HOUSTAN

Bryan Driskell, Publisher: "Houstan is tall and has above-average length for an edge player, which is where he mostly plays in high school, but his length projects even better inside. Houstan has powerful and quick hands, and his block destruction potential is outstanding. He has a good feel for how to use his hands already, and Houstan shows a good array of pass rush moves both inside and outside. You can see Houstan's hand quickness and power on defense, but it really flashes when he's playing offensive line. Houstan is a physical defender that plays with a mean streak. Athletically, Houstan shows an impressive burst off the line, especially when he keeps his pads down. He's a nimble athlete for his size, which allows him to make double moves with relative ease. This allows him to quickly shoot gaps and execute counter moves."

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting: “Playing mostly at defensive end on his level, Houstan projects best inside on the next level. He is a long and powerful kid who has some nice inside-outside ability. Houstan could be the playmaking nose tackle that the Notre Dame program needs moving forward.”

John Garcia Jr: "Above-average build with diverse athletic background, including basketball and two-way ability in the trenches. Fires off snap with great leverage and maintains lower center of gravity through contact and/or assignment, with plus explosiveness in short areas. Pressures blocker with efficiency with enough lateral ability to shoot gaps versus the run. Encouraging anchor that should be enhanced once in college. Strong hands and overall football awareness relative to reading linemen and flow."

Saint James Head Coach John Root: "Devan has just meant so much to this program. He is an incredibly hard worker but always does it with a smile on his face. Physically, he can line up anywhere on the line and make plays. He will be big time for Notre Dame.”

Irish Breakdown Fans be sure to get your Notre Dame tickets from SI Tickets HERE

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champions Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2022 Roster

Notre Dame 2022 Schedule

Notre Dame 2023 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2024 Scholarship Offers



Ranking The 2022 Signees - Offense

Ranking The 2022 Signees - Defense

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content and our premium message board! Click on the link below for more.

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Follow me on Twitter: @CoachD178

Follow me on Gettr: @IrishBreakdown

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter