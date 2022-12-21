Notre Dame Signs Linebacker Preston Zinter

Notre Dame has signed linebacker Preston Zinter, a standout from the state of Massachusetts.

Hometown/High School: Lawrence, Mass. / Central Catholic

Height/Weight: 6-3, 220

IB Grade: 4.0 (Top 250 caliber prospect)

Upside Grade: 4.5

Recruited By: Marcus Freeman, Chad Bowden

Offers: Notre Dame, Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, USC, LSU, Penn State, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Ole Miss, Auburn, South Carolina, Michigan State, Louisville, Virginia Tech, Maryland, Arizona, Boston College, Duke, Syracuse, Vanderbilt, West Virginia

2022 Stats: 116 tackles, 9 tackles for loss, 2 interceptions, 3 forced fumbles

2021 Stats: 69 tackles

2020 Stats: 22 catches, 409 yards, 4 TD

Honors: Eagle-Tribune Defensive Player of the Year (2022)

RECRUITING RANKINGS

ESPN: 4-star - No. 10 LB

Rivals: 4-star - No. 40 LB

247Sports: 3-star - No. 50 LB

On3: 3-star, No. 56 LB

Consensus: 3-star - No. 41 LB

NOTRE DAME FIT

Part of what I love about Zinter as a player is how many different spots he can fit into the Irish defense .... or offense for that matter. He's a long, rangy athlete with the power potential and instincts to be a Mike linebacker. I could see a world in which Zinter has the running ability and coverage skills to play the Will spot and if the depth chart called for it, it doesn't take much film watching to realize he could easily slide over to offense and play in the H-Back role in the Irish offense and be really good at it. Zinter is just that classic "football player," and that's why Notre Dame made such a hard push for him as a prospect.

BREAKING DOWN ZINTER

Ryan Roberts, Director of Recruiting: “Zinter is a long and athletic second level defender who has the ability to play a variety of roles for a defense. He profiles as a MIKE backer on the next level but also has the length and twitchiness to play in space or on the line of scrimmage in spurts. Zinter brings a level of tenacity to the middle of a defense.

John Garcia Jr: "Tall frame with modern, relatively developed build. Considerable experience on the outside and in space, with edge rushing prowess as stand-up or first level player. Most comfortable off the ball, where instincts and awareness can take over from the outside and then in. Another projection with offensive experience and ball skills that translate to three-down potential in college, with good long speed to boot. Could likely work three traditional linebacker spots as needed."

Central Catholic Head Coach Chuck Adamopoulos: "His versatility is a big bonus. It really is a two for one kinda deal with Preston. If he might fit into a different spot, he will allow you to have the flexibility. He could even be a weapon on offense. Preston is the type of kid who can acclimate to any situation but I think he is an excellent fit with Notre Dame. It really is the perfect fit and a place he can flourish.”

