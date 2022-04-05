Why Marcus Freeman Will Win At Notre Dame

Irish Breakdown dives into reasons why we believe Marcus Freeman is poised to have great success at Notre Dame

Marcus Freeman will be judged by the same standard that every Notre Dame head football coach should be judged, are you able to compete for and win championships, and are you able to do that while developing young men that are prepared to have success off the field as well.

In our latest podcast, Shaun Davis and I talk about why we are confident that Freeman will achieve on and off the field success that the past four head coaches at Notre Dame were not able to achieve.

In this podcast we talk about the unique aspects of Freeman that fit so well at Notre Dame, and the decisions he's made that have resulted in the fan base being so unified around him as the head coach. We spend even more time breaking down why Freeman's unique character has made him someone former players and alums are even more willing to support.

There are certain core principles that a head coach must possess to have success at Notre Dame, and at the heart of that must be a willingness to embrace the aspects of Notre Dame that make it unique. Not just embracing them from the standpoint of accepting that there is nothing you can do to change, but rather to embrace them from the standpoint that those unique aspects are what make you better prepared to have success.

For Freeman those things come naturally, and we spend a great deal of time discussing that aspect of Freeman's character and core values, and how they will help him become a championship coach at Notre Dame.

There was an article at Irish Breakdown that dove into this topic, and you can read that HERE.

