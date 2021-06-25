Talking Notre Dame and NIL, Upcoming Visits, Ashton Craig, Carnell Tate, LB Recruiting and More

In the latest WSBT Sportsbeat segment we broke down Notre Dame and NIL, upcoming visits, linebacker recruiting, Ashton Craig and much, much more

In the latest segment with WSBT Sportsbeat with Sean Stires and Vince DeDario we talk all things Notre Dame, but our emphasis today was on recruiting primarily. We talked about Notre Dame and how it's using the NIL before moving onto this weekend's visitors. We also talk linebacker recruiting, Ashton Craig, the ideal recruiting class in 2022 and when Notre Dame might start getting more recruits to commit.

1:31 - We kick things off with a brief talk about the name, image and likeness discussion and how Notre Dame is using that on the recruiting trail

3:47 - Next we talk about this weekend's pending visitors. To begin we talk about the committed players that are visiting and how important it is for Notre Dame to have them on campus. We also discussed how the high number of commits compared to the number of uncommitted players wasn't the original plan

8:28 - Notre Dame linebacker commit Niuafe Tuihalamaka is the next topic of conversation. We talk about his game and what he brings to the class and what that means for Notre Dame and recruiting Jaylen Sneed

11:27 - Vince asks about in-state offensive lineman Ashton Craig, a member of the 2022 class that was offered by Notre Dame this week. I give my thoughts on how I felt when he was first offered and how that view changed when I broke down his film.

14:28 - Sean asks about my "dream finish" to the 2022 recruiting class. I talk about the players that are must-gets for Notre Dame in this class to have that ideal finish.

15:53 - Next we move onto 2023 wide receiver Carnell Tate, who visits this weekend. I talk about how impressive he is on film and how important he is to the 2023 class.

17:58 - Notre Dame has landed just two commitments in June, so Sean asks about when the Irish might start landing more commitments. I discuss two players I could see jumping in the class soon and the timeframe for when I start getting concerned about players not committing.

