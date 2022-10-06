Notre Dame LB Commit Jaiden Ausberry Set For Thursday Night Action

In limited Thursday night action, Notre Dame fans will need to keep their eyes on one game in particular. Baton Rouge (La.) University (3-2) welcomes Tylertown (Miss.) High School (3-3) to town, making it the first matchup between the Louisiana and Mississippi standouts in their schools histories.

On the University Lab side of action, they will be led by Notre Dame 2023 linebacker commit Jaiden Ausberry. While University Lab has been a little up and down so far during the 2022 season, they are fresh off a dominating 45-6 victory over Port Allen last week.

Both University Lab and Tylertown are very successful programs, putting together some incredible seasons over the years. This will be a massive test for both teams in their first ever meeting.

THE MATCHUP

University Lab has been a power in the state of Louisiana for some time. Over the last ten seasons, their lowest win total in any one season was nine victories. In four of those seasons, they posted an undefeated record. In total, they also posted double digit victories six times.

University Lab has continued to put out just a ridiculous amount of talent on the next level, and their overall team success definitely matches that. Winning is something that University Lab, and Ausberry, is very used to.

University Lab Record Over The Years

2022: 3-2

2021: 13-0

2020: 9-2

2019: 9-5

2018: 13-0

2017: 14-0

2016: 9-5

2015: 10-2

2014: 14-0

2013: 14-1

Total record: 108-17

On the other side of this matchup, the overall season by season success has been a little more sporadic. In the last ten seasons, the team has reached double digit victories three times.

That includes this past season, where they went 12-1 and made a deep playoff run. Their championship bid would fall a bit short, losing a tight contest to Raleigh 7-6 in the third round. So far this season, Tylertown has been pretty up and down, entering this contest with an overall 3-3 record.

Tylertown's Record Over The Years

2022: 3-3

2021: 12-1

2020: 1-8

2019: 3-8

2018: 5-7

2017: 8-5

2016: 11-1

2015: 7-5

2014: 11-2

2013: 8-6

Both teams, who are no stranger to winning a lot of football games, have had up and down 2022 campaigns thus far. Both squads are hungry for a victory on Thursday night. Doing so could be a massive springboard moving forward for both sides.

Total record: 69-46

KEEP YOUR EYES ON AUSBERRY

The senior standout is a big reason for the team’s success during his career, most notably from his linebacker position, where he is the ultimate playmaker. As if that impact wasn’t enough, Ausberry has also been asked to do more on the offensive side of the football for the team.

While limited opportunities, Ausberry has already reached the end zone three times on the offensive side of the football. He has served as a bit of a short yardage back, scoring those three rushing touchdowns on just seven total carries.

Ultimately, Ausberry’s biggest impact will still be on the defensive side of the football. In University Lab’s three victories so far this season, the defense has only given up six total points. Quite simply, when the defense plays well, the team wins.

The 6-1, 215-pound athlete is an outstanding football player who will need to bring his impact on Thursday night against Tylertown. Notre Dame fans and faithful can get an inside look into what they should expect when Ausberry arrives on campus next spring.

