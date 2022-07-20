Skip to main content

Notre Dame Offers 2023 Ohio Safety Ben Minich

Notre Dame offered Ohio safety Ben Minich, a talented two-way athlete coming off a strong track season

Notre Dame has expanded its 2023 board by offering Cincinnati (Ohio) Lakota West athlete Ben Minich. A two-way standout for Firebirds, Minich is being recruited as a safety for the Irish.

Notre Dame is looking for another safety to add with current standout commits Peyton Bowen and Adon Shuler. With Georgia safety Caleb Downs trending away from Notre Dame the Irish have turned to Minich, a summer camp standout who is coming off a strong track season.

After not landing a true safety in the 2022 class, Notre Dame is looking to land three in the 2023 class. Shuler committed last summer and Bowen was the first player to commit to Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman. Minich is an athletic player that projects as a strong special teams player that could also add a needed boost in range to the safety position, should Notre Dame be able to add him to the class. Minich is expected to visit Notre Dame later this month.

Minich camped at Notre Dame this summer and his performance was quite impressive according to sources. The 6-0, 185-pound athlete racked up 45 tackles and two interceptions as a safety for Lakota West, and he hauled in 15 passes for 260 yards and five scores on offense.

His strong summer performance included running a 10.77 and several sub 11.00 times in the 100-meter dash. It is a reason he was bumped up to a four-star recruit and the No. 6 player in Ohio by 247Sports.

Minich has offers from Oklahoma, Stanford, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Wake Forest, Iowa State, Indiana, Duke, and Vanderbilt. He also has offers from Harvard, Princeton and Yale.

