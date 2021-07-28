"Powerhouse" Notre Dame Catches Eye Of Talented 2023 Quarterback

Notre Dame is known to be very, very picky when it comes to offering quarterbacks and that is no different in the 2023 class. The Irish have offered very few quarterbacks in the 2023 class, but that exclusive club grew by one yesterday when the Fighting Irish staff offered Maize (Kan.) High School quarterback Avery Johnson.

Johnson was on campus at Notre Dame yesterday and the program clearly stands out to the Kansas native that ranks as the nation's No. 159 overall player in the 247Sports composite rankings.

“Notre Dame is a college football powerhouse right now and they have been for years and years,” said Johnson. “They’re definitely high on my list and I definitely could see myself going to school here.”

Many aspects of Notre Dame caught the attention of the rising junior quarterback, but he was especially drawn to the atmosphere of the university.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champion's Lounge

“I didn’t really know what to expect coming into today, but it definitely lives up to the hype," Johnson said of his visit. "You’ve got the Golden Dome, Touchdown Jesus, and you see all of these different types of buildings. It’s hard to explain it to people because when you explain it to them it’s more of an old-looking place but it’s not old, everything is new. If you go in the inside of places, just because it’s new and renovated the insides still have its historical meaning and culture in there.”

Johnson is only the third uncommitted quarterback, and fourth overall, to receive an offer in the 2023 class, joining five-star quarterbacks Dante Moore and Arch Manning.

The Kansas native is a talented run-throw signal caller that is just as dangerous with his legs as he is his arm. While on campus for his visit, Notre Dame offensive coordinator Tommy Rees was able to see Johnson workout up close and person. During his camp workout, Johnson was able to run the 40-yard dash, the pro shuttle and the vertical jump. He also had a chance to throw to stationary targets.

Apparently, that workout was all Rees needed to see, and before Johnson left campus he had a scholarship offer in his hands.

This unofficial visit was the first chance for Johnson and Rees to meet face to face, and the young Irish coordinator left a strong impression on the talented quarterback.

“We [got] to eat and I pretty much got a feel for who he is,” Johnson noted. “I really like him a lot just as a person. I obviously haven’t had him coach me up yet, but just as a person, I really like his personality.”

What specifically caught the attention of the dual-threat quarterback was the similarities in their personalities, especially their competitiveness.

“I think we’re similar in a lot of ways," added Johnson. "His competitive nature is just like mine. I could just tell by when we were playing cornhole today. I could just tell his competitiveness is just like mine, which is a great thing to have in a coach.”

Notre Dame is still seeking to lock down a quarterback recruit for their 2023 class, and Johnson, along with Moore, are likely the best options.

Be sure to check out the Irish Breakdown message board, the Champion's Lounge

Irish Breakdown Content

Notre Dame 2021 Roster

Notre Dame 2021 Schedule

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Offense

Notre Dame 2022 Commits Big Board: Defense

2022 Big Board: Running Back

2022 Big Board: Slot Receivers

Notre Dame 2022 Scholarship Offers

Notre Dame 2022 Class Big Board

Notre Dame 2023 Class Big Board

———————

Become a premium Irish Breakdown member, which grants you access to all of our premium content, our premium message board and gets you a FREE subscription to Sports Illustrated! Click on the link below for more

BECOME A MEMBER

Be sure to stay locked into Irish Breakdown all the time!

Join the Irish Breakdown community!

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown YouTube channel

Subscribe to the Irish Breakdown podcast on iTunes

Subscribe to our Irish Breakdown Rumble channel

Follow me on Twitter: @joedeleone

Like and follow Irish Breakdown on Facebook

Sign up for the FREE Irish Breakdown daily newsletter